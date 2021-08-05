This is where you can drop in and grab a Covid vaccine in Wakefield
If you are 18 or over and haven’t had your Covid-19 vaccination yet, drop-in services are on hand to help.
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 3:33 pm
Updated
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 3:34 pm
You can also get your second dose – where stated that second doses are being provided – if it’s eight weeks or more since your first vaccination.
Boots Wakefield is hosting sessions today from 8.45am-1pm and 2pm-5.10pm for the Pfizer vaccine and on Friday, August 6 from - 8.45am-1pm and 2pm-5.10pm.
Wakefield Morrisons is hosting sessions today, Friday and Saturday 8.30am-1pm and 2pm-7pm.
Plenty more sessions are available across the district.
Visit www.wakefieldccg.nhs.uk for full details.