Total ankle replacement surgery patient praises ‘excellent care’

Barry Kirk from Castleford is back doing some of the things he enjoys the most in his retirement, travelling, a spot of gardening, and some DIY.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All of this is possible thanks to what the 80-year-old says is the ‘excellent care’ he received at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, following surgery to totally replace his right ankle in October.

This is Barry’s second total ankle replacement surgery under the care of Mr Jason Eyre, Consultant Trauma and Orthopaedic Surgeon at the Trust, the first one on his left ankle was five years ago, when he was 75.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry said: “I have had excellent care from the whole team. My recovery was straightforward, and I was soon back to travelling and fully enjoying life. I was shocked that after the surgery I had very little or no pain, even from the outset.

Barry is back doing some of the things he enjoys the most in his retirement, including a spot of gardening.

“I had wonderful treatment from the whole team. I am 90 per cent back to my normal, getting about, pain free, with good mobility.”

Mr Eyre said, “It is always nice to hear positive patient feedback following surgery, and I am really very happy that Barry’s recovery is going so well, and that he is back living life to the fullest again.

“We specialise in total ankle replacement surgery here at the Trust and offer a dual consultant gold standard of care. I’d also like to thank my colleague Mr Tom Goff, Consultant Trauma and Orthopaedic Surgeon, who also operated on Barry, and all the specialist nurses who supported his surgery.”

Barry hopes that by sharing his story other patients will have the confidence to come forward and benefit from this type of surgery.