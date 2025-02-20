Total Fitness Wakefield announces huge six-figure investment into new fitness equipment

By Kara McKune
Published 20th Feb 2025, 14:00 GMT
A new partnership will see the Wakefield club have its cardio equipment upgraded and the addition of new machines.

Leading North of England and Wales health club brand, Total Fitness, has announced a new partnership with DRax, a world-class fitness equipment supplier already popular with gym users in Australia and Asia.

The six-figure partnership sees Total Fitness become the first UK health club to provide its members with access to DRax’s premium fitness equipment, which aims to reflect the company’s “ongoing commitment to delivering the best possible workout experience”.

As part of the investment of over £500,000, cardio equipment will be replaced across all 15 Total Fitness clubs, including their Wakefield site in Ossett – offering members brand-new cross trainers, upright bikes, and recumbent bikes designed for reliability and high performance.

The Ossett branch of Total Fitness will see its equipment upgraded over the coming weeks.The Ossett branch of Total Fitness will see its equipment upgraded over the coming weeks.
The number of stair climbers in the Wakefield club will also be increased to meet growing demand.

A ‘My Mountain’ machine will also be added – which combines the benefits of a treadmill, and stair climber into one versatile machine.

Dean Zweck, Product Development Manager at Total Fitness, commented: “Our collaboration with DRax is an important step forward in enhancing the experience for our members. When selecting a new equipment supplier, we focused on volume, variety, and robustness, and DRax stood out for its ability to meet these demands.

“The introduction of My Mountain is particularly exciting. This state-of-the-art machine offers an entirely new workout option for our members, combining the best features of multiple machines in one. It’s part of our commitment to investing in cutting-edge equipment that supports our members’ fitness journeys.”

