Total Fitness Wakefield enhances facilities including new cafe, squads area and equipment

Total Fitness Wakefield has revealed its impressive upgrades designed to enhance the fitness journey for all its members.

The updated gym, featuring two floors of state-of-the-art facilities, offers a large space that encourages both individual and group workouts, as well as fostering a sense of community.

Total Fitness Wakefield now has a dedicated squads area. a flexible training space is perfect for these smaller group workouts that provide a more intimate workout environment, whilst keeping it fun and engaging for members to exercise with friends or fellow members.

One of the popular changes is the renovated Thrive Café, which serves as a bright, welcoming space for members to relax, recharge, and socialise.

Total Fitness.

The gym also now boasts enhanced strength and functional training zones, including new strength power racks and an expanded free weights area.

These additions give members more variety in their workouts, whether they’re building muscle, improving endurance, or incorporating functional training into their fitness routine.

For those looking to improve their cardiovascular fitness, the cardio suite has undergone a major transformation. With fresh equipment and a sleek new design, the cardio suite now offers a more inspiring environment for members to enjoy their cardio workouts.

In addition, Total Fitness Wakefield has introduced ‘Coach by Colour’ spin classes, a revolutionary new way to experience indoor cycling.

This system uses colour-coded intensity levels to guide participants through their workout, allowing them to push themselves at their own pace while having fun.

Since its introduction, Coach by Colour has become a favourite among members, adding a dynamic and interactive element to spin classes that appeals to both beginners and seasoned athletes.

The spacious environment allows for both individual and group training, making it easier than ever to work out with friends or enjoy the personal space of a solo session in a comfortable setting.

With over 70 fitness classes covering everything from yoga to high-intensity training, there’s something for every member, regardless of their fitness level or goals. For those looking to relax after a tough workout, the gym’s sauna, steam room, and sanarium provide the perfect way to unwind

For more information or to join Total Fitness Wakefield, please visit www.totalfitness.co.uk/wakefield.