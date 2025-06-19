Two 'exceptional' healthcare support workers from local NHS Trust recognised at prestigious national awards

Two healthcare support workers from the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust have been nationally recognised in the Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) and Chief Midwifery Officer (CMidO) Support Worker Excellence Awards.

Ellie Glover and Alejandro St Julien, who work across Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury hospitals, were honoured with the awards celebrating their outstanding contributions to healthcare.

Ellie was shortlisted in the ‘Commitment to Quality-of-Care’ subcategory, while Alejandro was recognised in the ‘Working Together for Patients’ subcategory.

The awards, which were held at Kensington Town Hall on April 28, aim to reward the significant and outstanding contribution made by nurses and midwives in England.

Talib Yaseen, Chief Nursing Officer, Rachel Diamond, Director of Nursing and Quality, Lisa Dixon, Head of Nursing, Ellie Glover, Trainee Nursing Associate, Charlotte Evans, Ward Manager, Alejandro St Julien, Healthcare Assistant, Nicola Trowse, Deputy Assistant Director of Nursing, Cath Liddington, Divisional Director of Nursing and Victoria Bagshaw, NHSE Deputy Director of Nursing, Workforce and Education.

Ellie, a trainee nursing associate at the Trust, was widely praised by colleagues for her warmth, empathy, and the genuine difference she makes through small yet deeply meaningful acts.

Her nominee said: “Ellie took the time to help a patient whose hair had become matted after a long hospital stay. She gently washed, conditioned, and brushed her hair, one small act that made a world of difference.”

Healthcare assistant, Alejandro, was nominated for his “instrumental role in creating a new team focused on improving patient flow and facilitating earlier discharges”

Talib Yaseen, Chief Nursing Officer at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, praised both nominees.

He said: “I’m incredibly proud to see our healthcare support workers recognised with such prestigious nominations.

"Their commitment and compassion are vital to the NHS and to the care we provide every day. Ellie and Alejandro truly embody the values of our Trust, and we’re honoured to have them as part of our team at Mid Yorkshire.”