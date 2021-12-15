Vaccine passports: The neighbourhoods in Wakefield with the fewest people jabbed

Parliament passed measures to introduce Covid passes on Tuesday, despite a large Tory rebellion.

From today, Wednesday, December 15, people in England will have to provide an NHS Covid Pass proving their vaccination status or a recent negative test to enter nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather.

But with lateral flow tests unavailable for home delivery on the Government website at various points in the past week, those who have not been vaccinated could find it difficult to obtain a pass.

Latest data from NHS England shows almost six million people aged 12 and over have still not received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

In Wakefield an estimated 35,045 over-12s are not vaccinated in Wakefield had not been vaccinated by December 5.

Population analysis is based on figures sourced from the Office for National Statistics and are estimates.

There are geographical differences across Wakefield with some areas having far higher levels of vaccine uptake than others.

Here we reveal the local areas with the greatest number of unvaccinated people.

1. Agbrigg and Belle Isle In Agbrigg and Belle Isle, 1,837 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 23.7% of the over-12 population. Photo Sales

2. Wakefield Central In Wakefield Central, 1,505 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 19.5% of the over-12 population. Photo Sales

3. Wakefield St John's In Wakefield St John's, 1,476 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 20.7% of the over-12 population. Photo Sales

4. Lupset In Lupset, 1,387 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 16.8% of the over-12 population. Photo Sales