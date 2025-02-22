Wakefield Hospice and The Prince of Wales Hospice have announced they are two of the 143 hospices taking part in the ‘This is Hospice Care’ campaign, a national initiative facilitated by Hospice UK.

The campaign aims to raise awareness about the vital role hospices play in communities and to shift public perceptions of hospice care.

The campaign, which launched nationally on Monday, February 17, has already captured hearts and minds through a powerful TV advert based on real life hospice stories.

The goal is to encourage people to consider leaving a gift in their will to support their local hospice, ensuring that these essential services can continue to provide their compassionate and specialist care for future generations.

Helen Knowles, Wakefield Hospice Director of Income Generation: “We’re delighted to be part of this important campaign that not only highlights the critical work we do but also the lasting impact that Gifts in Wills can have on our ability to continue providing care here in Wakefield.

“Here at Wakefield Hospice, Gifts in Wills play a crucial role in our funding model and helping hospices like ours survive and grow, without which we simply wouldn’t be able to open our doors and be here for patients and families at a time they need us most.”

Sharon Batty, Director of Income Generation and Marketing at The Prince of Wales Hospice, said: “Today, as many as 90 per cent of people who die in the UK could benefit from receiving palliative care.

"And, there is predicted to be around 130,000 increase in the number of annual deaths in the UK by 2040. If we don’t start planning now, the gap in hospice care could become very real.

“This is why we’re urging people to consider leaving a gift in their will to ensure we can continue to support our community in the years to come."

For more information about the ‘This is Hospice Care’ campaign or how you can support Wakefield Hospice with a gift in your Will, visit www.wakefieldhospice.org/makeawill or call 01924 331401.

To learn more about how you can support The Prince of Wales Hospice through a legacy gift, visit www.pwh.org.uk/giftinyourwill or contact 01977 708868.