Wakefield apprentices helping council's fight to protect public health

Apprentices at Wakefield Council’s environmental health team are playing a key role in the battle to protect public health.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The authority has used apprenticeships as a way of complementing its existing workforce and nurturing talent.

Environmental health professionals help protect residents across the district in a wide range of areas including food safety, air quality and housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chartered Institute of Environmental Health (CIEH) and the council showcased the benefits of apprenticeships, both to the profession and to stretched local authorities, to mark National Apprenticeship Week (February 10-14).

Wakefield Council has used apprenticeships as a way of complementing its existing workforce and nurturing talent.

Emily Guest, 18, from the city, has worked at the council as an environmental health apprentice since September.

She combines her day job with studying online one day a week for a degree accredited by CIEH.

“I’m not a massive essay writer or even a natural academic – being able to have that hands-on, practical experience, getting out and meeting people rather than having my head in a book all day was something I found really attractive,” Emily explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Meeting all the different people and businesses, talking to them about their lives and how they ended up doing what they do – that’s my favourite part.”

Environmental health professionals help protect residents across the district in a wide range of areas including food safety, air quality and housing.

While Emily took the ‘traditional’ route of becoming an apprentice straight from school, for 34-year-old former hospitality worker Duncan Campbell, an apprenticeship offered an opportunity for him to build a new career for himself and utilise his life experience.

Duncan combines his training with studies in-person one day a week at Leeds Beckett University.

He said: “The idea of doing an apprenticeship was quite attractive to me because it gave me the opportunity to get a degree level qualification but also work at the same time and be paid money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“University is very expensive now and as someone with financial responsibilities I wouldn’t have been able to go and do a full-time degree if I wasn’t working alongside it.

Apprentices at Wakefield Council’s environmental health team are playing a key role in the battle to protect public health.

“I’m at that point in my life when I’m trying to figure out what I want from my future and working in environmental health gives me an opportunity to try and give something back, make a difference and look after the people in Wakefield that I’ve lived around all my life.”

Olivia Blackham, 24, from Doncaster, a learning development practitioner apprentice, joined the environmental health team after graduating with a degree in English.

She said it had “opened multiple doors” to help her progress in her career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Going to university used to be unique and you were pushed towards that option,” Olivia explained.

“But now everyone goes to university and employers are wanting more. They want experience, as just having a degree doesn’t make you right for a job, you need to prove you can do it.

“I think an apprenticeship gives you all that. I’ve come away with several qualifications, not just my apprenticeship.

“I’ve been given opportunities. I’ve won awards and been involved in some incredible projects across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the same time, I’ve been able to earn money and buy a house. I didn’t start saving for that until I started my apprenticeship.

“I couldn’t have imagined that when I was at university.”

While apprenticeships offer young people a route into employment at the start of their careers, 54-year-old animal health and welfare officer Nicola Kilkenny is proof it’s never too late to develop existing skills and learn new ones.

She said: “I’m working towards an environmental health apprenticeship alongside my role at Wakefield Council.

“I’m very passionate about how animals are cared for and ensuring they’re not abused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Any animals that are not cared for we can regulate to ensure they are. That is why I love doing my job.

“I enjoy helping people and giving them guidance.

“There is a lot of that involved in environmental health. It’s a very worthwhile job.”

Wakefield Council’s environmental health team currently has eight environmental health degree apprentices and students, as well as apprentices in learning and development, marketing, business administration and management across the service.

Jack Hemingway, the council’s cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: “It’s brilliant to hear about the positive experiences of our environmental health apprentices and the valuable skills and opportunities they are getting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a long-standing apprenticeship programme at the council which gives great prospects to people in our district to learn skills and develop their career in environmental health.

“It’s great for apprentices to be able to learn on the job from people with many years of experience.

“It’s also beneficial to our existing colleagues to not only pass on their knowledge but to bring on the next generation of people to work in the profession.”

CIEH is the professional body for environmental health, representing over 7,000 members in the public, private and third sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been a strong advocate for apprenticeships as a route into a career in environmental health and for employers as a cost-effective solution to ongoing workforce challenges.

Mark Elliott, CIEH president, said: “Now more than ever we need to attract skilled, dedicated and passionate environmental health practitioners to join our profession and do the critical work which helps keep their communities safe and well.

“Wakefield Council is a fantastic case study of the benefits apprenticeships offer to local authorities and to environmental health teams, and I’m excited to see how their apprentices progress in the coming years.”