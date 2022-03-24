Wakefield areas with highest Covid infections in the past week

They are also on the up in many neighbourhoods within the Wakefield district.

There were 570,550 positive cases in the UK in the week ending March 17, a huge 39% jump on the week before.

In Wakefield, the number of new cases, based on tests taken from March 11 to 17 was 1,634.

The rate of new cases per 100,000 bsaed on tests taken from March 11 to 17 was 464.7 - a 62.7% increase.

Compared with the rest of the UK for the biggest rise in that week, the district is ranked 65th.

The lifting of many restrictions, waning effectiveness of boosters and the spread of the highly contagious BA.2 ‘stealth Omicron’ variant have all been touted as potential reasons for rising infection rates.

The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests, except in Wales where only PCRs are counted.

They include people infected with Covid-19 for the first time as well as reinfections.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to March 17.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Wakefield with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

1. South Elmsall South Elmsall had 550.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 485.7% from the week before.

2. Ackworth and Darrington Ackworth and Darrington had 560.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 190.9% from the week before.

3. Pontefract South East Pontefract South East had 483.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 181.8% from the week before.

4. Ferrybridge and West Knottingley Ferrybridge and West Knottingley had 345.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 180.0% from the week before.