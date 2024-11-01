Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) has announced the launch of its new TV show, Yorkshire Air 999.

This exciting new series, which will premier at 9pm tonight (Friday) on Quest, follows the success of its award-winning predecessor, Helicopter ER, which captivated audiences for nine seasons.

Yorkshire Air 999 will offer viewers an intimate glimpse into the work of YAA's cutting-edge medical team, who are based in Nostell, and the courageous patients they serve.

Each episode will showcase the unique landscape and spirit of Yorkshire, highlighting the lifesaving efforts of the air ambulance service.

The show will cover a range of job types, from road traffic collisions to sporting injuries. It also provides an insight into the advanced, often lifesaving, treatments performed by the critical care team.

All the cameramen and women who join YAA on their missions have undergone training to the level of Technical Crew Member (TCM).

This training equips them to assist the medical and aviation teams, ensuring they can lend a helping hand if required, allowing the YAA team to focus on providing critical care to patients in need.

HEMS paramedic, Sam Berridge, said: “Over the past year, we’ve filmed a lot of our missions and gathered some great footage that really shows what our work is all about.

"One of the best parts for us is getting to see how our patients are doing at the end of each episode—it really gives us that sense of job satisfaction. I hope everyone at home enjoys it!”.

The show will run for six weeks, starting on November 1, before taking a short break over the Christmas period and returning in the first week of January, continuing until early February 2025.

Matt Richards, managing director at Air TV, who produces the show, said: “We are thrilled to be back filming and supporting the fantastic work of Yorkshire Air Ambulance and bringing a new, refreshed series in Yorkshire Air 999.

"When you have such a remarkable charity willing to let you delve into their missions, along with the stunning Yorkshire landscapes and amazing characters you encounter, it creates a truly fantastic program.

"Expect drama, heart-warming rescues, beautiful Yorkshire landscape and some amazing characters in this new series”.

For more information about Yorkshire Air Ambulance and how to support the charity, visit: www.yaa.org.uk.