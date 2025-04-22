Wakefield brain injury charity receives church donation in honour of former volunteer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wakefield charity that helps people with brain injuries has been given a surprise boost from a church that closed down last year.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flanshaw United Reform Church closed its doors last September after nearly 160 years.

Following its closure, more than £5,000 was left in a bank account, which has now been given out to charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One charity, Second Chance Headway, which provides specialist support for people with brain injuries and their families, has been given £420 by the church in honour of one of the charity’s long-standing volunteers and Flanshaw URC member Joan Prince who passed away in February.

Joan Prince

Sylvia Gower from Flanshaw URC said: “We were so surprised to find such an amount left over after the church closed.

"After discussions with the Synod, we were allowed to distribute the money as we pleased.

“We decided to give the money to good causes, and we chose to give to Second Chance in Joan’s name as she gave so much of her time there to help people with brain injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After Joan passed away, we thought it was fitting to give to the well-deserved charity she worked so hard for.”

Flanshaw URC

Joan's son John Prince said: "It's such an amazing thing that this money has been donated by the church in Mum's name to help Second Chance.

"Mum was so dedicated to helping everyone there when she volunteered after my brother Roger died from a brain haemorrhage in 2004.

"She had a lot of friends at church and at Second Chance, and it's such a wonderful gesture by the people at Flanshaw URC to remember Mum in this way. She gave so much to so many people throughout her life."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan Garbutt-Moore, operations manager from Second Chance Headway, said: “As a registered charity we survive on donations to provide information, support and therapy to people affected by brain injury – including survivors, family members, friends and unpaid carers.

“We’re extremely grateful for the generous donation from Flanshaw URC, particularly as it is in honour of Joan who volunteered here for years.

"As an ex-teacher, Joan’s work was extremely valuable, and she was very well respected and liked by all those she helped and worked alongside.”