Wakefield cancer survivor will host charity showbiz gala at Unity Hall

A Wakefield woman who survived cancer will host a showbusiness gala in the city to raise money for the charities that helped her.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kimberley Hattersley-Barton, 27, is hosting Life With The Ribbon: Charity Gala at Unity Hall on Westgate to raise money for Beads of Courage UK, Willow Foundation and When You Wish Upon a Star.

It will include West End stars, industry professionals and local talent of the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “All of these charities do incredible work for all children, young adults and their family members whilst facing cancer battles at any stage.

The last gala

"They are key in supporting patients’ wellbeing, decrease illness related distress, increase positive coping strategies and provide opportunities and experiences to support individuals and their families.

"Personally, these charities enabled me to cope, process and move forwards after my own diagnosis’s – something that was essential when going through such life threatening experiences.”

A previous gala, held in April 2024, raised £10,000

Kimberley underwent treatment for rhabdomyosarcoma in 1999.

After undergoing emergency surgery, followed by several rounds of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, she was given the all-clear at two-and-a-half years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, with children’s cancer survivors at risk of developing cancers later in life, she was diagnosed with a second cancer - squamous cell carcinoma - in 2016 when she was 18, which required laser excision surgery, a neck dissection, and 33 rounds of radiotherapy.

Despite being successfully treated, in spring 2020 she received another diagnosis of a separate case of squamous cell carcinoma and underwent the same surgery and a neck dissection on the opposite side, though this time, no treatment was needed.

Her most recent cancer diagnosis came in 2022, when surveillance scans picked up a thyroid mutation, resulting in the removal of her thyroid and another neck dissection.

Though now in remission for all four cancers, she suffers from several long-term side effects as a result of the treatment she received as a child.

The gala will be held on Saturday, May 10 from 6pm.

Tickets are £20 with premium tickets priced £25.

Search Life With The Ribbon: Charity Gala on Ticketsource.co.uk to book.