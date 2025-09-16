Wakefield care home Advent House given warning by Care Quality Commission over safety concerns

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a recent inspection the Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated Advent House in Stanley inadequate in its “safety” category.

It was told it required improvement in the further categories of being effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advent House, off Bottom Boat Road, is a residential home for up to six people with learning difficulties or autism.

Advent House is just off Botton Boat Lane in Stanley. Picture by Google

A report by the CQC said: "We completed this assessment in response to concerns we had received about the service.

"We found three breaches of regulations relating to person-centred care, safecare and treatment and good governance.

"The provider did not always understand and manage potential risks to people. Staff did not always provide safe care to people to meet their needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Medication protocols for as and when required medication did not hold up to date information which was misleading for staff.”

It said staff did not always provide safe care to people to meet residents’ needs.

The report added: “The service did not always deploy staff effectively at the service to meet people’s needs.

"We received consistent feedback from staff and relatives that there was not always enough staff to support them with any activities they wanted to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The provider did not always involve people in decisions about their care.”

The CQC said that during its visits handwash and paper towels were not always available in bathrooms though communal areas were generally clean.

The home had been rated good at a previous inspection.

The Express has approached the home’s parent company for comment.