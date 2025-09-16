Wakefield care home Advent House given warning by Care Quality Commission over safety concerns
Following a recent inspection the Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated Advent House in Stanley inadequate in its “safety” category.
It was told it required improvement in the further categories of being effective, caring, responsive and well-led.
Advent House, off Bottom Boat Road, is a residential home for up to six people with learning difficulties or autism.
A report by the CQC said: "We completed this assessment in response to concerns we had received about the service.
"We found three breaches of regulations relating to person-centred care, safecare and treatment and good governance.
"The provider did not always understand and manage potential risks to people. Staff did not always provide safe care to people to meet their needs.
"Medication protocols for as and when required medication did not hold up to date information which was misleading for staff.”
It said staff did not always provide safe care to people to meet residents’ needs.
The report added: “The service did not always deploy staff effectively at the service to meet people’s needs.
"We received consistent feedback from staff and relatives that there was not always enough staff to support them with any activities they wanted to do.
"The provider did not always involve people in decisions about their care.”
The CQC said that during its visits handwash and paper towels were not always available in bathrooms though communal areas were generally clean.
The home had been rated good at a previous inspection.
The Express has approached the home’s parent company for comment.