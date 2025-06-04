Wakefield charity that helps adults to read is looking for volunteers

A charity in Wakefield that helps adults to read is recruiting volunteers.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ready Easy started to set up a branch of its charity in the city in 2023.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “With seven per cent of the adult population of Wakefield unable to read in a way that impacts their daily life a group of volunteers have formed Read Easy Wakefield to offer support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not being able to read can impact self-confidence and wellbeing, and limit ability to access training and employment and participate fully in society.

A volunteer at Readyeasy

“How often does the fact that more and more public services are going online frustrate you, when you just want to talk to someone to resolve an issue?

"And a simple pub lunch means downloading an app just to order a sandwich and a pint – not everyone can or wants to face this.

"Major bugbears of many but imagine how isolating and dangerous our increasingly online world is if you cannot read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Read Easy Wakefield offers a solution – they train volunteers to provide personalised, one-to-one reading sessions that are free and confidential to teach adults to read.

Following the model Read Easy UK has developed, it has been trialling the scheme and is looking to offer it more widely to the city.

As of 2023 the charity had UK has 80 reading groups and 1,400 volunteers around the country

An adult the charity has worked with said: “Usually when I receive a text message from the GP my husband reads it – this time I tried to do it myself and was able to respond to their request to make an appointment. I never dreamed I would be able to achieve this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said: “Thank you for giving me the chance to face my fears, learn and grow’.

A volunteer for the charity said: “Improving a reader’s life also improves your own life with that great feeling of having done something so meaningful.

"To anyone thinking about volunteering for Read Easy, I’d say don’t hesitate.

"You can’t really beat helping someone to achieve their goals. It’s a real feel-good situation for both parties”

To find out how you can help please contact either [email protected] [email protected].