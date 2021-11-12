Wakefield children’s nurse lands health award
A children’s nurse from Wakefield has picked up an award for her efforts.
Yasmin Khanagha, 24, celebrated after landing the health/mental health category gong at the Yorkshire Asian Young Achievers’ ceremony in Bradford.
She was one of 11 winners at the awards, dubbed the YAYAs.
The newly-registered children’s nurse was president of the Leeds University Nursing Society, is current president of the Mind Matters Society and campaigns against inequalities in the NHS.
She is currently studying for her masters degree in healthcare ethics at the University of Leeds and hopes to complete her PhD.