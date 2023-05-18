News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030
Gogglebox hit with Ofcom complaints over star’s Coronation comments
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Cost of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral revealed by Government
Boy, 4, found dead in flat being treated as a murder
S Club 7 singer’s cause of death confirmed

Wakefield cosmetic dentist warns of dangers of vaping

A leading cosmetic dentist has issued a warning to people in the district of the dangers that vaping can have on dental health.

By Kara McKune
Published 18th May 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read

Dr Affan Saghir, owner of luxury cosmetic dental clinic, Space Dental in Wakefield, is urging smokers to avoid vape products and tobacco to maintain a healthy smile.

The clinic in Trinity Business Park, headed up by Dr Affan, is a leading cosmetic dental practice, with experts in teeth straightening, composite bonding and other specialist procedure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He states that although most people are already aware of the dangers of smoking and how harmful it can be to teeth, as vaping is relatively new, the full extent of its impact is less well known.

Dr Affan Saghir, owner of luxury cosmetic dental clinic, Space Dental in Wakefield.Dr Affan Saghir, owner of luxury cosmetic dental clinic, Space Dental in Wakefield.
Dr Affan Saghir, owner of luxury cosmetic dental clinic, Space Dental in Wakefield.
Most Popular

Dr Affan said: “Tobacco can cause numerous issues with oral health, from increased risk of gum disease to oral cancer and tooth discolouration.

"Although now an increasingly popular alternative to cigarettes and smoking, vaping is not without risks. Vaping products can cause gum inflammation and teeth grinding (also known as bruxism) as nicotine stimulates the jaw muscles."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As part of National Smile Month, which runs until June 16, Dr Affan is encouraging locals to look after their teeth by taking the following precautionary steps to improve their dental health, smile confidence and self-esteem.

  • Brush your teeth at least twice a day for two minutes.
The cosmetic dentist is urging people in Wakefield to avoid vape products and tobacco to maintain a healthy smile.The cosmetic dentist is urging people in Wakefield to avoid vape products and tobacco to maintain a healthy smile.
The cosmetic dentist is urging people in Wakefield to avoid vape products and tobacco to maintain a healthy smile.
  • Limit staining foods and drinks: Certain foods and drinks can cause staining on teeth, such as coffee, tea, red wine, and dark berries.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  • Avoid using mouthwash immediately after brushing, and don’t rinse. Instead, spit after brushing your teeth.
  • Limit the amount and frequency of sugary snacks and acidic beverages.
  • Opt for sugar-free chewing gum after meals. This helps to increase saliva flow and reduce plaque buildup.
  • Wear a mouth guard to protect your teeth from physical trauma when playing contact sports.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  • Visit a dentist. Regular cleaning from a dentist can help remove surface stains and keep teeth healthy and strong.

Dr Affan added: “Good dental health is essential for maintaining mental health. When dental health suffers, it can decrease the quality of life, leading to mental health issues.

"National Smile Month provides the perfect opportunity to encourage us to take extra care of our mouths.”

Read More
NHS walk-in centre to remain in Wakefield city centre amid closure fears
Related topics:Wakefield