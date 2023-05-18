Dr Affan Saghir, owner of luxury cosmetic dental clinic, Space Dental in Wakefield, is urging smokers to avoid vape products and tobacco to maintain a healthy smile.

The clinic in Trinity Business Park, headed up by Dr Affan, is a leading cosmetic dental practice, with experts in teeth straightening, composite bonding and other specialist procedure.

He states that although most people are already aware of the dangers of smoking and how harmful it can be to teeth, as vaping is relatively new, the full extent of its impact is less well known.

Dr Affan Saghir, owner of luxury cosmetic dental clinic, Space Dental in Wakefield.

Dr Affan said: “Tobacco can cause numerous issues with oral health, from increased risk of gum disease to oral cancer and tooth discolouration.

"Although now an increasingly popular alternative to cigarettes and smoking, vaping is not without risks. Vaping products can cause gum inflammation and teeth grinding (also known as bruxism) as nicotine stimulates the jaw muscles."

As part of National Smile Month, which runs until June 16, Dr Affan is encouraging locals to look after their teeth by taking the following precautionary steps to improve their dental health, smile confidence and self-esteem.

Brush your teeth at least twice a day for two minutes.

The cosmetic dentist is urging people in Wakefield to avoid vape products and tobacco to maintain a healthy smile.

Limit staining foods and drinks: Certain foods and drinks can cause staining on teeth, such as coffee, tea, red wine, and dark berries.

Avoid using mouthwash immediately after brushing, and don’t rinse. Instead, spit after brushing your teeth.

Limit the amount and frequency of sugary snacks and acidic beverages.

Opt for sugar-free chewing gum after meals. This helps to increase saliva flow and reduce plaque buildup.

Wear a mouth guard to protect your teeth from physical trauma when playing contact sports.

Visit a dentist. Regular cleaning from a dentist can help remove surface stains and keep teeth healthy and strong.

Dr Affan added: “Good dental health is essential for maintaining mental health. When dental health suffers, it can decrease the quality of life, leading to mental health issues.