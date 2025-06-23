Wakefield Council spotlights local carers and the people they support for Shared Lives Week 2025

Wakefield Council is shining a light on its dedicated Shared Lives carers and the people they support in honour of Shared Lives Week 2025.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The national care and support service is for people aged 17 and over, including individuals living with a learning disability or physical impairment, or a young person in transition from foster care.

Carers share their home and family with an adult who needs support, providing either long-term care, short breaks or day respite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shared Lives Week 2025 (June 23 to June 27) celebrates the contributions of these carers and aims to encourage more people to consider joining the initiative.

Shared Lives is a care and support service for people aged 17 and over, including individuals living with a learning disability or physical impairment.

Coun Michelle Collins, Cabinet Member for Adults and Health, said: “Shared Lives is a wonderful scheme, which not only transforms the lives of our supported adults but also enriches the lives of our carers.

“It enables people to live within safe, loving households, where they receive individual care and support.”

Wakefield currently has 51 Shared Lives carer households, with 86 individual carers, and is looking for more people to welcome adults into their homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Collins continued: “Our amazing carers provide them with the environment, opportunities and encouragement to thrive. Helping them to develop their skills and build their confidence, whilst fostering independence and involvement in the local community.”

As part of Shared Lives Week, the council is holding an event for the district’s Shared Lives community.

Carers, the adults they look after and the support team will come together at Hemsworth Community Centre this Thursday (June 26) to connect, have fun and share their experiences of the impact that Shared Lives has had on them.

To learn more, visit: https://www.wakefield.gov.uk/SharedLives