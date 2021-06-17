Wakefield Council urges residents to accept vaccine to fight new strain

The council has urged people to accept the vaccine.

Despite hopes that all remaining restrictions might be lifted on June 21, a recent rapid rise in the number of cases of the new Covid-19 Delta variant has forced the Government to delay this until July 19. This will be reviewed no later than July 12.

Now, local health experts are stressing that whilst people may be disappointed by the news, it is essential everyone plays their part in the ongoing fight against Covid-19.

Coun Denise Jeffery leader of Wakefield Council, said: “There is no doubt that many people will be frustrated by this latest news. I am extremely aware that residents and businesses across our district have experienced some extremely challenging times.