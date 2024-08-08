Wakefield drum prodigy Alex Hemingway to perform at Rob Burrow fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenage Wakefield drummer who can count Take That’s Gary Barlow among his fans will perform at a fundraiser for Rob Burrow’s MND charity.

Alex Hemingway, from Wakefield, will show his skills at Pontefract’s King’s Croft Hotel and Venue’s Friendship Day on August 25.

Mum Sharon said: “He knows that this will be an emotional day - he always loved and respected Rob Burrow and aims to make his family proud with his performance on the day.”

Alex, 16, recently took part in the Pontefract Liquorice Festival and wowed the crowds.

Alex at the White Rose shopping centre

He is also organising his own summer charity event concert evening too in aid of SKC Children’s Cancer Charity and Prince of Wales Hospice.

The teenager will return to the King’s Croft Hotel alongside six other artists on Sunday, September 1.

Tickets are available on EventBrite by King's Croft Summer Festival.

Sharon added: “Alex loves to help others and is determined to raise as much as possible for these two fabulous charities.”

Over the last year Alex has completed Year 11 at Crofton Academy and has taken part in the North Star 360 Music Summer Boot Camp.

As part of the project he worked with other musicians and music professionals to record a song, which is available on Spotify and titled The Final Countdown by Devil Frog.

Alex is a graduate of North Star 360 Tileyard North.

He has also continued to perform across Yorkshire playing at Leeds White Rose, Wakefield Trinity Walk and Junction 32 and will return to perform at the three venues during the summer holidays and in autumn.

He is set to perform at Wakefield Trinity Walk this coming weekend, August 11, as well as August 18.

Videos posted online have gathered the drummer some celebrity followers.

Sharon said: “Since Alex was last in the news he has had Instagram messages from popstars Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, Howard Donald and The Script, all of which make him feel very proud and drive him to continue with his lifetime ambition to tour the world with his drumming.”

After hearing Alex play Take That’s Rule The World Live on Instagram, Gary Barlow wrote “Alex - you're the best”.

You can follow Alex on his Instagram page @alexhemingwaydrums.