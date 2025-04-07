Wakefield family dementia event taking place in The Ridings to include live music, African dance, and more than 30 organisations including Alzheimer’s Society, Wakefield Hospice, Wakefield Libraries and Age UK
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Wakefield Dementia ‘Road to Change’ event – which will be opened by the Lord Mayor – will take place between 11am and 3pm, and will involve entertainment, educational activities, and opportunities for people to connect, learn, and support the cause.
More than 30 organisations will be in attendance to showcase their support services at market stalls, including Alzheimer’s Society, Wakefield Hospice, Wakefield Libraries and Age UK.
There will be interactive sessions for young people to teach them about dementia and how they can raise awareness in their own communities.
Other highlights include African dance at 11.15am, live music at 12pm, ‘Love to Move’ at 12.45pm, and ‘Singing for the Brain’ at 1.45pm.
Information stalls, a dementia treasure hunt, and a forget me not collage will also take place throughout the event.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.