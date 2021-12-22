Wakefield gymnastics club Utopia serving the community thanks to £300K development project

The new site is Wakefield’s only dedicated gymnastics facility and the first offering artistic gymnastics programmes.

Utopia Gymnastics Club was formed in 2017 in Brighouse and has created a successful programme with 500 members participating each week at the club.

Through the Club Capital project, they were given the opportunity to expand and provide a second dedicated facility for local residents to be able to experience gymnastics and dance, promoting a healthy and active lifestyle particularly for young people.

The club is thriving, with almost 500 members since it was opened earlier this year. Utopia Gymnastics was created by ex-Yorkshire gymnast Kirstie Limbert and husband Luke, with the goal of introducing the sport – and more importantly, the opportunity for anyone to participate in physical activity – to the local community.

Going beyond simply providing the sessions, Utopia have focused on an inclusive practice to ensure that gymnastics remains an accessible and enjoyable sport that plays such a key role in aiding the development of young people.

Kirstie, Director at Utopia Gymnastics Club, reflected on their club’s approach: “We are very much a grassroots club, but it’s fantastic to have a new and dedicated facility where you can best deliver community outreach and give every young person the best experience in gymnastics possible.

"We have already seen a really positive impact on the children and young people, particularly with the social and mental health benefit.

“This site in Brighouse has helped us to serve the community and provide for more young people than ever before – the growth has been about double what we expected initially but it’s fantastic to see the enthusiasm that the local area has for gymnastics.

"We are also working hard to continue developing our relationship with local schools where we are able to go in and deliver sessions to those who may never have had the chance to experience the sport at all.

“We wouldn’t have been able to open without Club Capital. After being turned down by quite a few different lenders, we spoke to our facilities support officer at British Gymnastics who helped us get it off the ground.

"As soon as we heard about the opportunity, we were interested immediately and were just desperate to realise our vision, and I’m so glad we have got there.”

Without the necessary affordable loan, it would not have been impossible for Wakefield to enjoy the benefits of this new facility. Remarkably converted from an aging industrial unit, the project needed £320,000 to transform dead space into an outstanding leisure space, including an all-new reception, communal area, gymnastics floor, podium pit, as well as an

additional dance studio which includes further gymnastics space.

British Gymnastics’ Club Capital gave Utopia Gymnastics the opportunity to develop this dedicated facility in Wakefield, also handing an opportunity to hundreds of young people who before did not have the same access to sport and wellbeing activities.

Dave Marshall, Participation Director at British Gymnastics and at the forefront of the Club Capital initiative, visited the club this week and was delighted to see the remarkable community outreach since the new facility dream became reality.

He said: “It is absolutely wonderful to see Utopia Gymnastics making the most of their new facilities, and continuing their brilliant work in ensuring everyone has the opportunity to get involvedin gymnastics and experience the joys of the sport. Gymnastics is considered a ‘foundation sport’ because it has so many benefits that are integral to wider development, whether that’s supporting cognitive development, coordination and flexibility, or skills like teamwork.

“We are passionate about supporting clubs and it is extremely important that funding does not stand in the way of clubs who want to develop or move into their own facilities. We have been working hard to create as many opportunities in gymnastics through our Club Capital project, as well as providing stability to clubs whilst they rebuild through our Covid Recovery fund which includes a £1.5 million recovery loan to help clubs who have been impacted by the pandemic.”

Utopia Gymnastics is open to anyone who wants to try gymnastics for the first time, to find out more visit www.utopiagymnastics.co.uk.