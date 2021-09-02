Wakefield health bosses urge caution after more people fall ill with Covid-19

The latest figures published by Wakefield Council show that the rate of infection had decreased.

The figures show that for the latest set of weekly data – between August 18 and August 24 – Wakefield’s positive case rate has decreased from the previous week – from 354.5 to 333.1 positive cases per 100,000 population.

Anna Hartley, director of public health for the Wakefield district, said: “There were sadly still seven Covid-19 related deaths in local hospitals in the last week and our sympathies go out to the families, friends, and colleagues of those who have died.

Pinderfields Hospital

“We urge people to remain cautious, kind and think of others who might be vulnerable and I am also urging you to get fully vaccinated as soon as you can.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “Our cases are currently in line with the national average, but they are still high, and I urge everyone to please remain cautious.

“We ask that everyone please considers their own risk and play their part to help keep ourselves and others safe.”

Jo Webster, chief officer at NHS Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Even though there has been a very slight decrease in the number of positive cases of Covid-19 in the Wakefield district, we all need to continue to be cautious to help keep everyone safe.