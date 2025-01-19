Wakefield Hospice exhibition provides safe space to learn more about end-of-life care services
The exhibition, facilitated by the Outreach Team at Wakefield Hospice, was created to provide a sense of achievement for people who are living with, or been impacted by life-limiting conditions.
The group was run for 10 weeks, and gave group members a chance to learn more around hospice and end-of-life care services available in the local area.
Jo Gill, Outreach Care Coordinator at Wakefield Hospice said: “We are delighted to have provided a safe space where a range of people from different communities and cultures, have come together to create friendships and had an opportunity to explore their creative skills together.
"We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came to our weekly sessions, and we hope to have given a stronger insight into what hospice care is really all about.”
One member of the group said: “I started coming to the hospice for bereavement support after my husband passed away there 18 months ago.
"I have always enjoyed art and I was eager to have more creative opportunities, as a regular visitor of The Art House I saw the project and knew that this would be a great chance for me to connect with art on a deeper level.
"One thing I enjoyed about the group was that I didn’t feel judged, I found that art helped me to connect on a deeper level and enable more feeling, without needing to use words.”
The artwork will be displayed one final time in The Seymour Suite at Wakefield Hospice on January 31 from 1pm to 3pm and all are welcome to visit.
The Creative Group and Exhibition were funded with a Culture Grant by Wakefield Council as part of Our Year – Wakefield District 2024.
Jo added: “We would like to say a big thank you to Wakefield Council for their kind support of this project, to Art House for facilitating the sessions and to all who helped pull the project together.”
