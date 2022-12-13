Wakefield mum-of-two to spend Christmas with her family after stem cell transplant

Last year, 40-year-old English teacher Emma Leeming thought it was normal that she felt tired at the end of the school term, until she began getting agonising chest pains.

The mum collapsed and was taken to hospital.

A blood test revealed she had acute myeloid leukaemia, with myeloid sarcomas on her pancreas, uterus and liver.

Emmawill be able to enjoy Christmas with her family after spending the last one fearing for her life in an isolation room after a stem cell transplant.

The disease has a five year survival rate of 15.3 percent, in all age groups.

Days after being admitted, treatment began and over the next few months she was frequently trapped in hospital alone for long periods of time.

Emma received one of the strongest available chemotherapies, which meant she was not allowed visitors.

Her children were too upset to video call her because she looked different, and during one week she couldn’t eat because her mouth and throat were filled with ulcers.

After three rounds of chemo they began radiotherapy, and then a stem cell transplant.

Last Christmas she underwent the stem cell transplant that would save her life and let her be with her family this Christmas.

Emma said: "This time last year, when I should have been getting ready for Christmas with my family, I was all alone in hospital. Everything happened so quickly.

“I started getting these agonising chest pains. It got so bad my husband called 999.

“Within just a few days, the results of a blood test showed I had acute myeloid leukaemia. I just couldn’t believe it.

“The treatment I was having for leukaemia was so harsh I wasn’t allowed any visitors.

“I couldn’t even speak to my two children by video call. Seeing me was upsetting them too much, because I didn’t look like their mummy anymore.

“I was only 40 and healthy and it left me feeling totally broken. I can’t imagine how difficult it would be for someone older or more vulnerable than me.

“After three rounds of chemo, I needed radiotherapy and then a stem cell transplant,” she said.

“All I wanted was to be at home with my family, enjoying Christmas.

“Instead, after the transplant, I was alone in an isolation room. I felt like I’d run 100 marathons and was terrified of catching an infection – because I knew it could kill me.

“I’m so happy to be able to tell you that my cancer is in remission. The transplant worked as well as anyone could have expected.

“But we have to keep funding research to find better, kinder ways to treat leukaemia."

Emma said the treatment has been extremely challenging but gives her hope that she will have a life without cancer.

“This time last year I was alone in hospital, unable to have visitors or even speak to my children by video call because seeing me was upsetting them too much.

