Wakefield mum tells of shock after daughter suddenly dies after suffering from brain bleed

A heartbroken mum has told of her shock after her daughter suddenly died after suffering from a rare brain bleed.

Emma Parsons' daughter Anna Graves, 21, passed away after having a spontaneous subarachnoid haemorrhage - a type of stroke caused by bleeding on the brain.

Anna was found unresponsive in her bedroom by a friend and was taken to hospital, where her life support machine was later switched off.

Emma, 46, from Wakefield, has now been left devastated by Anna's passing but says that because the brain bleed was spontaneous, she doesn't know why it happened.

She said: "She was fine the last time anyone spoke to her in the morning at around 8am.

"The bleed is spontaneous, therefore there is no cause known."

Anna, who cared for end of life patients, was found unresponsive in her bedroom at her dad's home in York on August 18.

She was taken to York Hospital and was then transferred to Hull Royal Infirmary, where she had her life support machine turned off the next day.

Anna, who cared for end of life patients, was found unresponsive in her bedroom at her dad's home in York on August 18. (SWNS)

Emma has now paid tribute to her "loving" daughter, who enjoyed spending time with her family and looking after her pet snakes.

She said: "Our relationship was loving we have a close family and are not shy in sharing our emotions to each other.

"We always said I love you and had hugs for each other.

"We took time to chat and catch up as best we could between busy working lives.

"We liked days out and meals out where possible.

"Anna loved to care for her snakes, cats and dogs. She enjoyed her holidays with family and fiancé. She loved to try different foods and particularly liked Thai."

Anna's family have now set up a Go Fund Me page, to help raise money for the funeral.

Emma said: "The donations will help us give Anna a funeral with her wishes in mind.

"She had previously spoken of a burial and what type of headstone she liked when walking through the cemetery with her dad and myself on different occasions.

"We would like to thank all of the people who have donated from the bottom of our hearts, on behalf of myself and the rest of the family.

"In a time which has been so traumatic they have taken the financial burden away.

"I never thought for a moment we would reach the amount let alone exceed it.

"We feel truly blessed to have so many lovely people around us.

"Their lovely words and messages we have received have really helped us all during this devastating time.

"I can't thank them enough."

You can donate to the Go Fund Me page here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/anna-g