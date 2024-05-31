Wakefield National Trust site Nostell will host mental health training for farmers
Free farming-focused mental health training is being offered by Future Farmers of Yorkshire at the Nostell Estate business park office near the city on Thursday, June 6.
Provided by RABI (the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution), this course is for farmers and those who come into contact with farmers as part of their work.
The training is intended to help participants understand mental health in the farming community.
The day is sponsored by NFU Mutual Yorkshire Central and the Yorkshire Agricultural Society and will cover understanding common mental health issues, recognising key signs and symptoms, how to create an effective action plan to support others, and looking after your own wellbeing.
The training is followed by two years of aftercare so those who take part can check their understanding or discuss experience of supporting others.
Places are limited. To book your free place, visit https://yas.co.uk/mental-health-training-6th-june-2024/
