Wakefield NHS wants your views on new GP proposals

Wakefield’s Primary Care Networks (groups of GP practices working alongside other health and care partners) are working together to look at how their services outside of the usual core practice opening hours of 8am – 6.30pm are provided.

They want to hear from their patients about what is important and what matters to them when they need one of their services. They are doing this to better understand the views and needs of their patients.

Dr Omar Alisha, Clinical Lead for GP Care Wakefield and a local GP said: “It’s vital that we listen to local views to make sure our patients have access to the most appropriate services for them at a time that suits their needs.”

People across Wakefield are being invited to share their views about proposals to enhance the district’s general practice (GP) services.

You can find out more and have your say at https://bit.ly/GPaccessWF.

For more information and queries, email [email protected] .