Wakefield phone box transformed into life-saving medical station

A disused 20th century phone box in Stanley has been transformed into a life-saving medical station, thanks to a community project led by Wakefield Council’s delivery partner Robertson Facilities Management (RFM).

The phone box, on Moorhouse Grove, had stood idle and neglected in a state of disrepair for nearly a decade before RFM, with support from Moorhouse Community Action Group, stepped in to restore and repurpose the phone box for the benefit of the local community.

The team installed a defibrillator and first aid kit, wired the unit to ensure it remains charged, and after thorough cleaning, fitted the phone box with new glass panels, refabricated metalwork, and applied a fresh coat of paint.

There are more than 40,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests in the UK each year, with a survival rate of less than one in 10.

Representative from Yorkshire Ambulance Service; Coun Matthew Morley, Sanjay Meisuria, Maintenance Supervisor – Electrical; Dale Potter, Maintenance Supervisor – Fabric; Richard Leather, Team Leader – Painting; and Siobhan Cooper, Social Impact Manager, all from RFM.

The timely use of a defibrillator dramatically improves the chances of survival, making access to this equipment in local communities critical.

Coun Mathew Morley joined RFM, which provides hard facilities for Wakefield Council’s corporate estate and 60 schools, as the new defibrillator station was officially handed over to Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Coun Morley, Stanley and Outwood East, said: “I’m really pleased we have another piece of vital, life-saving equipment in our community.

"The more defibrillators we have available, the more chances we have to save lives.”

Adrian Mole, Executive Managing Director, RFM, said: “As part of our contract delivery we become a part of the community where we are working.

"Being part of the community means more that delivering our best-in-class service, it provides us with the opportunity to create wider economic benefits.

“The defibrillator at Moorhouse Grove is just one of the initiatives that we have delivered hand-in-hand with the council, ensuring that the work we do outside our operations is meaningful, lasting and aligned with the needs of local people.

“As we near two years as delivery partner for Wakefield Council, we are continually improving efficiencies to keep the council’s estate running at its best for the people who uses it.

"We are also trialling electric vehicles on this contract, with plans to expand their use, helping the Council move closer to its net zero ambitions.”