Wakefield residents urged to get their jabs as part of the NHS ‘Big Vaccine Weekend’

Some centres will also be offering walk-in appointments to make it as easy as possible for people to grab whichever jab they need.

Hundreds of extra appointments for both boosters and first and second doses are on offer at vaccination centres across the district in the nationwide promotion – dubbed ‘The Big Vaccine Weekend.’

To date, over 262,000 people in Wakefield have been vaccinated and uptake for boosters amongst those who are eligible has also been high.

But health chiefs hope the Big Vaccine Weekend will encourage anyone who needs a jab to come forward, particularly as Christmas festivities start to get underway.

Suzannah Cookson, Senior Responsible Officer for the Vaccination Programme in Wakefield, said: “COVID-19 is still very much here, and we hope the Big Vaccine Weekend will

prompt anyone who needs a jab to come forward, whether it’s their booster or their first or second dose.

“40-49 year-olds are now eligible for booster jabs, as well as all those who are aged 50 and over, unpaid carers and people who have a health condition that puts them at increased risk from COVID-19. And the JCVI has also recommended that 16–17 year-olds should have a second dose, so we know there will be lots of people in these groups who are keen to get their vaccinations as soon as possible.

“Whichever jab you need to protect you against COVID-19, come and get it this weekend and make sure you are protected for Christmas”.

Sites offering a walk-in service are:

Spectrum Community Health CIC, One Navigation Walk, Hebble Wharf, Wakefield, WF1 5RH (pre-booked appointments - some walk-in appointments are available)

Some walk-in appointments are available, but please book your appointment (through the NHS website www.nhs.uk/CovidVaccination or by calling 119) if possible. You may need to wait if you come for a walk-in appointment.

Appointments are available at this site for first and second doses (must be eight weeks since the first dose), third doses (for those who are eligible) and booster vaccinations (must be six months after the second dose - find out who can have the booster vaccine).

Bespoke vaccination sessions for 12-15 year olds are taking place on the following dates and times:

Sunday 28 November, 4pm to 7.30pm

Sunday 12 December, 4pm to 7.30pm

It is strongly advised that appointments are booked through the NHS website www.nhs.uk/CovidVaccination or by calling 119, however walk-in appointments will also be available, but you may have to queue.

Oasis Christian Centre, Exchange Street, South Elmsall, Pontefract, WF9 2RD, Friday 26 November, 10am - 2pm

Pop up walk-in centre for first doses, second doses after eight weeks and boosters (if you are eligible and it is over 182 days since you had your second dose). Find out who can have the booster vaccine