Lily-Mae West and mum Katie West

A Wakefield girl who broke 15 bones in her skull after a freak zorbing accident has written an emotional letter to her former self to talk about the light at the end of tunnel after suffering a life-changing injury.

Lily-Mae West, from Stanley, suffered a brain injury and broken bones at the age of seven after being knocked to the floor – hitting her head – while on a family holiday in North Yorkshire in February 2023.

While she was treated at Leeds Major Trauma Centre, based at Leeds General Infirmary, her family were supported by charity Day One Trauma Support.

Now, 19 months later, Lily-Mae, now nine, has made a remarkable recovery and has penned a letter to her younger self as part of a new campaign for Major Trauma Awareness Week.

In her letter Lily-Mae, a pupil at Outwood Primary Academy Lofthouse Gate, talks about the fact she went on to raise £2,000 to help others and provide books on the children’s ward.

The letter says: “Dear Lily-Mae and Mummy,

“I know you are both very scared. Be brave, everything is going to be okay.

“I know that you’re worried about your big brother, Elliot.

Lily-Mae following her injury

“He is being very well looked after by Nanny and Grandad.

“You will stop having to go to hospital and your bones will heal.

“You will go back to school with all your friends who I know you miss very much.

“You will play hockey again, you will go camping with Cubs, and you will enjoy swimming again.

"You will have some amazing family and friends around you who are going to help you.

“You’re going to be just fine.”

On Tuesday, September 10 she was a special guest at an event at the House of Lords, where copies of her letter and photos were on display to help launch the campaign.

Lucy Nickson, chief executive of Day One Trauma Support, said: “We’re so proud, grateful, and humbled by Lily-Mae and her mum Katie for sharing their story with strength, grace and vulnerability to raise awareness of major trauma and the vital support people need.

“Each letter is unique, but there are consistent themes that represent the thousands of people who experience a catastrophic injury each year.

"The journey to recovery is long, complex and daunting, but the emotional and psychological support that so many need is often lacking and disjointed due to underfunding.

“That’s why we want everyone impacted by catastrophic injury to have access to emotional, practical and financial support. We’d encourage everyone to support Major Trauma Awareness Week by reading, listening and sharing these powerful stories from people who have lived through major trauma; share your own experiences and, if you can, donate to our appeal so together we can raise £10,000 to meet extra demand for this crucial service.”

Lily-Mae, then aged seven, was enjoying a holiday with her family at a caravan park in February half term 2023 when a zorb ball knocked into her, sending her flying to the ground.

She suffered a brain injury and 15 broken bones in her skull.

Sixteen months on, she has made a remarkable recovery and is back at school.