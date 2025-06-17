Wakefield teenager completes Yorkshire Three Peaks hike to raise money for charity that supported his seriously injured sister

A teenager from Wakefield battled the elements during a tough Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge to raise money for a charity that supported his seriously injured sister.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elliott West, 13, from Stanley, was among a team of 24 hikers to brave the northern wind, rain and hail on Saturday, June 14 to raise money for Day One Trauma Support.

Elliott was joined for the full 24 miles by his First Yorkshire BP Scout Group leader Harrison Jones, affectionately known by his scouts as ‘Chunk’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair completed the route over the peaks of Pen-y-Ghent, Ingleborough and Whernside in nine hours and 40 minutes, raising more than £1,000 for the charity.

The West family - Elliott, Lily-Mae, Katie and Matthew.

Day One Trauma Support was there for Elliott and his family when his sister Lily-Mae, aged seven at the time, broke 15 bones in her skull in a freak zorbing accident in February 2023.

Elliott said: “It was such a challenge, with all the different weathers, but I’m so proud I got to the finish line and raised more than £1,000 for this wonderful charity that supported my family.”

Mum Katie West said: “We are so incredibly proud of Elliott as he wanted to give something back to Day One and this was his turn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Not only did he walk in all weathers but smashed it in nine hours 40 minutes.

Elliott on the walk

"Elliott is such a big support for Lily-Mae – he is kind and thoughtful in everything he does. Elliott loves walking and was up for the challenge, along with his scout leader Chunk.

"They had so much support from all our friends and family”

Outwood Primary Academy Lofthouse Gate pupil Lily-Mae, now 10, and mum Katie were part of a volunteer team cheering on the walkers and providing much-needed refreshments.

Elliott was also joined by teams from Day One corporate supporters Barr Ellison, Leigh Day, Ability Case Management and Hudgell Solicitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lily-Mae in hospital following her injury

So far the group has raised around £8,000, with more donations due this week.

Lily-Mae was on holiday with her family in North Yorkshire when she fell onto a hard floor, hitting her head.

The family had been taking part in football zorbing on when Lily-Mae felt claustrophobic and removed herself from the activity.

While she played at the side of the activity area, she was knocked over in a freak accident, hitting her head on a hard floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elliott before the walk

During her recovery at Leeds General Infirmary Katie and Matthew West were supported by Day One Trauma Support – a charity set up at LGI to help patients and families after major trauma with practical, emotional and financial support.

Since then Lily-Mae and her family have gone on to raise thousands of pounds for the charity through various fundraising and awareness raising campaigns.

Hayley Ibbotson, senior fundraising officer for Day One Trauma Support, said: “A massive thank you to everyone who took on the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge.

"It is always a tough hike, but this year was made even more challenging due to the weather, particularly when the hailstorm descended as hikers were on Whernside, the highest point of the challenge.

"We’re so grateful that everyone made it to the end and have raised an incredible amount for Day One.”