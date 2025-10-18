Wakefield teenager waiting for kidney transplant wins award for courage

By James Carney
Published 18th Oct 2025, 14:00 BST
A Wakefield teenager whose father said was a ‘prisoner in his own room’ waiting for a kidney transplant has been recognised for his bravery.

Lucas Burrows, 15, has kidney failure and is currently awaiting an organ donor with the same blood type as him, which is proving extremely difficult.

He is on dialysis every day and frequently in hospital for weeks at a time due to catching illnesses and not being able to fight them off.

But he is determined to live a full life despite his illness and received a Beyond Bravery award at the Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards.

Lucas and family at the awards ceremonyplaceholder image
Lucas and family at the awards ceremony

Dad Dan Burrows said: "We are really proud of him, he’s been a long time on dialysis, nearly two years.

“It was an incredible evening to celebrate the inspirational young people of Yorkshire's huge achievements, we are so proud of Lucas for overcoming adversity with positivity and a smile on his face.

“We are equally proud of our other children who shoulder the responsibility of such a tough disease and also make huge sacrifices to support their brother.

“We are incredibly grateful to all the people that came forward to be tested for Lucas, we are hopeful to be able to bring you some positive news regarding the transplant very soon.”

Lucas with his awardplaceholder image
Lucas with his award

Held at New Dock Hall in Leeds, the event raised more than £100,000 with matching donations from awards founder St James’ Place Charitable Foundation.

It welcomed over 500 guests who came together to honour some of the region’s most inspiring children and young people.

Mr Burrow spoke to the Express as part of an appeal in September last year,

The winners together on the nightplaceholder image
The winners together on the night

Referring to the dialysis machine Lucas has to use for 10 hours a day, Mr Burrow said: "He's a prisoner in his own bedroom. The machine is keeping him alive but it's taking away every freedom he could have.

“He is literally tethered with a 2m wire. It is like being a 2m cell.

"It's horrible because he was incredibly healthy and active, and would always be out doing something. He wouldn't just sit in his room.”

