Wakefield volunteer raises thousands for charity after completing her first London Marathon

A Wakefield volunteer has raised an incredible £3,820 for the NSPCC by running her first London Marathon on Sunday.

The London Marathon took place yesterday (April 28) with 56,000 runners taking part in the gruelling 26.2 mile race.

One incredible runner was Tara Charlesworth, from Wrenthorpe, who almost doubled her fundraising target of £2,000 as she finished her first competitive race in a time of five hours, 59 minutes and 58 seconds.

The 37-year-old, who works for the Wakefield-based public sector procurement organisation YPO, ran for the NSPCC after witnessing its life-changing impact for children in the local area.

Tara Charlesworth completed the London Marathon in just under six hours.

She said: ““It took longer than expected due to the warm weather, but I felt strong mentally and physically,”

“The thought of running for such a great cause and all my fantastic sponsors kept me going and I was happy to just beat six hours!”

An avid supporter of the NSPCC, Tara volunteers as a mentor to young children in need of respite from challenging home lives.

It was a visit to its central hub in Leeds last year that left Tara in awe of the team’s commitment to children in the local area and inspired her to take on the world-famous challenge.

She said: “My visit to the NSPCC central hub was inspiring and sobering.

"I gained insight into their management of key projects like ChildLine and Pantosaurus, as well as tackling challenging issues including sexual abuse and prenatal therapy for anxious mothers.

“It truly opened my eyes to the breadth of the NSPCC’s work and the long waiting lists for their services, which motivated me to raise as much money as I could for this incredible organisation.”

As an NSPCC charity partner, YPO has raised more than £100,000 for the children’s charity through product sales since 2022.

On Tara’s success, Ash Cartwright, head of trading at YPO, said: “I’m incredibly proud of Tara for completing the London Marathon on behalf of the NSPCC - what an amazing achievement!

“As her manager, it’s been inspiring to watch her dedication and determination over the past few months.

"Her energy, spirit, and passion for such a meaningful cause have been infectious, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to support her on this journey. What a superstar!"