Wakefield walk in centre on King Street to remain in the heart of the city as building lease extended
The Walk in Centre offers assessment, diagnosis and treatment of urgent, non-life-threatening illnesses and minor injuries between 10am and 10pm seven days a week.
The service is commissioned by Wakefield District Health and Care Partnership and delivered by Local Care Direct (LCD).
Work had been taking place to find suitable alternative city centre premises for the service.
However Wakefield District Health and Care Partnership has been unable to secure the funds for a move.
Jo Webster, Wakefield District Health and Care Partnership Accountable Officer, said: “We are delighted that the contract with the building landlord has been extended so that we are able to continue delivering this vital healthcare service from the King Street building.”
The walk in service has a dedicated team of experienced clinicians who can assess, diagnose and treat a range of minor illnesses and injuries, including:
Ear, nose and throat problems
Sprains and strains
Wound infections
Minor burns and scalds
Minor head injuries
Skin conditions
Minor respiratory conditions
Mild abdominal pain or discomfort
Insect and animal bites and stings
Minor eye problems
Minor injuries to the back, shoulder and chest
Wound dressings
Emergency contraception
The service is open for anyone over the age of six months who needs same-day care.