Wakefield walk in centre on King Street to remain in the heart of the city as building lease extended

The lease for the district’s Walk in Centre on King Street in Wakefield has been extended for three years.

The Walk in Centre offers assessment, diagnosis and treatment of urgent, non-life-threatening illnesses and minor injuries between 10am and 10pm seven days a week.

The service is commissioned by Wakefield District Health and Care Partnership and delivered by Local Care Direct (LCD).

Work had been taking place to find suitable alternative city centre premises for the service.

However Wakefield District Health and Care Partnership has been unable to secure the funds for a move.

Jo Webster, Wakefield District Health and Care Partnership Accountable Officer, said: “We are delighted that the contract with the building landlord has been extended so that we are able to continue delivering this vital healthcare service from the King Street building.”

The walk in service has a dedicated team of experienced clinicians who can assess, diagnose and treat a range of minor illnesses and injuries, including:

 Ear, nose and throat problems

 Sprains and strains

 Wound infections

 Minor burns and scalds

 Minor head injuries

 Skin conditions

 Minor respiratory conditions

 Mild abdominal pain or discomfort

 Insect and animal bites and stings

 Minor eye problems

 Minor injuries to the back, shoulder and chest

 Wound dressings

 Emergency contraception