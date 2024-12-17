Wakefield woman becomes first bariatric day case surgery patient in Yorkshire

The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust is the first in Yorkshire to carry out bariatric (weight loss) surgery as a day case – with a Wakefield woman becoming the first patient.

Not only is the Trust the first in Yorkshire to do this, but it is also just one of very few centres within the country doing major bariatric procedures as day cases – meaning the patient can be operated on and go home in the same day.

Patient Lisa Stubbs, 45, from Newton Hill in Wakefield, became the first patient to receive the surgery.

Now, she has praised the team that operated on her at Dewsbury and District Hospital and says her surgery has given her hope for the future and the chance at a new life.

So much so that Lisa, who is five feet, five inches tall, and was 19 stone pre surgery, has set a date to get married to her partner of 11 years on October 4.

Lisa said: “This surgery was a life saver for me, I am now hopeful for the future, and it will massively improve my quality of life.

“Before surgery I had tried everything to lose weight, rigorously following an NHS weight management programme, but because I have issues with my hormones and an underactive thyroid, that just didn’t work for me.”

Traditionally, bariatric surgery requires an inpatient stay, which can be affected by seasonal pressures such as increased hospital admissions during winter. This can lead to delays and affect the quality of life for patients.

Miss Rupa Sarkar, Consultant Upper Gastrointestinal and Bariatric Surgeon, who carried out the surgery, said: “Introducing day case bariatric surgery is a game-changer for our patients. It means they can have life-changing procedures and recover in the comfort of their own homes the same day.

“It’s safe, efficient, cost effective and empowers patients to take the next step in their weight-loss journey with minimal disruption to their lives.

“We are confident that this model will empower patients, enhance recovery experiences, and strengthen our ability to meet the growing demand for bariatric surgery in a sustainable way. The outcomes of the surgery are comparable and focus on the best care for the individual.”