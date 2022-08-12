Wakefield woman diagnosed with brain tumour takes on charity walking challenge

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Debbie Organ was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2021 after suffering from headaches and low energy for several weeks.

After a few doctors’ appointments, where Debbie was initially prescribed antidepressants in response to her symptoms, her tumour was eventually diagnosed after a visit to the opticians’.

Debbie said she was phoning the doctor weekly with headaches, no energy, dizziness, ringing in her ear and a flickering eyelid. It was a nurse who suggested Debbie get an eye test who referred her to the hospital’s eye clinic.

Debbie is raising money for the Yorkshire Brain Tumour charity who helped her during her recovery.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After an urgent MRI, Debbie was told the devastating news – she had a brain tumour.

Debbie said: “I was shocked. It didn’t sink in. I came out and told my husband and was escorted to A&E, my head whirling.”

She underwent an emergency operation and was told her tumour had been a low grade meningioma, and that he was confident it had been completely removed in surgery.

Now, almost a year after her operation, Debbie is raising funds for Yorkshire’s Brain Tumour Charity by taking on the North Yorkshire Coastal Ramble walking challenge on September 10 – a 21.5-mile walk from Scarborough to Whitby.

Debbie and husband Mark, who will be with her all the way on the charity ramble.

Debbie said: “It’s going to be hard as I still struggle with fatigue, breathlessness, weakness and cognitive problems, but I am determined to try my best and Mark will be at my side every step of the way.”