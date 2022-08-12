Wakefield woman diagnosed with brain tumour takes on charity walking challenge

Debbie Organ was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2021 after suffering from headaches and low energy for several weeks.
After a few doctors’ appointments, where Debbie was initially prescribed antidepressants in response to her symptoms, her tumour was eventually diagnosed after a visit to the opticians’.
Debbie said she was phoning the doctor weekly with headaches, no energy, dizziness, ringing in her ear and a flickering eyelid. It was a nurse who suggested Debbie get an eye test who referred her to the hospital’s eye clinic.
After an urgent MRI, Debbie was told the devastating news – she had a brain tumour.
Debbie said: “I was shocked. It didn’t sink in. I came out and told my husband and was escorted to A&E, my head whirling.”
She underwent an emergency operation and was told her tumour had been a low grade meningioma, and that he was confident it had been completely removed in surgery.
Now, almost a year after her operation, Debbie is raising funds for Yorkshire’s Brain Tumour Charity by taking on the North Yorkshire Coastal Ramble walking challenge on September 10 – a 21.5-mile walk from Scarborough to Whitby.
Debbie said: “It’s going to be hard as I still struggle with fatigue, breathlessness, weakness and cognitive problems, but I am determined to try my best and Mark will be at my side every step of the way.”
To support Debbie and Mark’s fundraiser, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/DebbieOrgan76