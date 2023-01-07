The Eastmoor-based organisation also welcomed a surprise guest at their most recent session, with Deputy Mayor Alison Lowe getting involved in a fitness class.

The free weekly class, run by Evergeen Active, was presented with the £500 community grant by Ms Lowe on behalf of Wakefield Council as part of its backing towards local women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boxercise to the Beat combines boxing techniques with exercise to build strength and agility whilst teaching local women self-defence.

Eastmoor's Boxercise to the Beat members welcomed West Yorkshire's Deputy Mayor Alison Lowe to a fitness class session.

The Community Grant scheme aims to support and fund the group, enhancing its existing provision and ensuring the class can continue to thrive.

Following its launch last year, its sessions have become extremely popular within the community and have become a space where local women can socialise and feel safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paula Appleton, the creator of Boxercise to the Beat, said: ““It provides a safe space where females can chat, have a laugh and be supportive of each other in a private space.”

"“The bi-products of classes like these are that they have such a lot of fun, meet new people and make new friends. We also hope that they will be inspired to carry on being active."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The class combines boxing techniques with exercise to build strength and agility.

Ms Lowe added: “"What was particularly great about this application was that it was working with women and girls, which is a huge priority for mine and our mayor's police and crime plan, which has women and girls safety as a golden thread.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This group is giving women a voice and enabling them to oppose to the sexism that they live with every day. These sessions particularly are keeping women and girls safe whilst building peer support, confidence and self esteem,” she said.

“This class is building the confidence of women and girls to live the lives that we're entitled to live, that we're always meant to live.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sessions are held at St Swithun’s Community Centre, Eastmoor, every Wednesday between 4:30pm and 5:30pm.

The group was given a Community Grant from Wakefield Council to help fund the sessions.