Wakefield workers save the life of colleague who suffered six cardiac arrests

A Wakefield firm has hailed the importance of first aiders in the workplace after three of its staff joined forces to save the life of a colleague who had collapsed.

Craig Jarvis, Andrew Wildsmith and Glyn Beaumont, who all work on the shop floor at Conservatory Outlet on Thornes Lane Wharf, came to the assistance of Maciej Kucharski last month after he suffered what paramedics described as ‘six cardiac arrests’.

The trio immediately reacted to his condition by performing CPR and giving mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, whilst briefing the ambulance service on the situation and responding to their instructions.

Fortunately, their quick actions gave the paramedics time to reach The Cutting Room factory in Wakefield, and after using the defibrillator, they were able to revive him.

Maciej Kucharski, 63, is now back home after having an implantable cardioverter defibrillator fitted and is expected to make a full recovery.

Andrew, a Production Operative, said: “I only completed my first aid training three weeks before, and never did I expect to have to put it to use so quickly.

“The CPR I learned was fresh in my mind. I was able to perform it on Maciej, whilst Glyn supported me, clearing his airways and giving mouth-to-mouth.

"Time freezes when you’re in this moment, but we just kept going until the paramedics arrived - they were fantastic.”

Craig, who oversaw liaison with the ambulance service, said: “Maciej is so well-liked in the factory, he’s a real gentleman.

"I’m just pleased that the three of us could give him the best chance of surviving, and we’re delighted that he’s now on the mend.

"Hopefully, we’ll see him back on the production line before too long.”

Conservatory Outlet is now urging more companies to invest in first aid training for their staff and ensure they install defibrillators on-site.

Without highly trained first aiders on shift and the presence of an on-site defibrillator, the outcome of Maciej’s cardiac arrest could have been very different.

Karen Starkey, Head of HR, said: “We are so proud of what Craig, Glyn and Andrew did and how they reacted to what was a very traumatic experience.

“They worked as a team, kept calm and then used their training to perform CPR. They never left his side until he was safely on his way to the hospital – that’s what you call the best colleagues.

“It has reaffirmed the importance of having qualified first aiders and life-saving equipment on site.

The company, which employs 180 people, currently has 15 first aid trained staff members across its different shifts.

It plans to increase that number further this year as part of its commitment to World Day for Safety and Health at Work, which is taking place today, April 28.

Karen added: “We are going to invest in even more first aid and medical training for our staff.

"Since the emergency happened, a lot of people have put their names down and want to learn so that they can provide support, whether at home, at work or out and about.

“I’d encourage every business to provide free and open access to proper first aid training for its staff members and ensure that defibrillators are installed on-site. It makes a massive difference.

"As we’ve seen, it could be the difference between life and death.”