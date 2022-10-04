This month marks the 11th anniversary of Stoptober – the month-long campaign which aims to empower people to give up smoking.

From October 1, people are invited to try and give up smoking for an entire month - with the aim being to quit for good.

Evidence suggests that smokers who stop smoking for 28 days are five times more likely to stop for life.

Smoking is the leading cause of preventable ill health in Wakefield and is linked to one in five deaths.

Councillor Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “Trying to quit smoking on your own can be difficult but joining thousands of others during Stoptober can give you the support and confidence you need.

“By taking part in Stoptober, you are joining millions of quitters experiencing the benefits of a smoke-free life.

"It is important for smokers to know that they are not alone on their journey towards quitting and that any attempt is a step in the right direction.

"In Wakefield, our friendly local services are here to help you all the way.”

But the research shows that within as little as 20 minutes of quitting, the body begins to show signs of recovery.

By taking part in Stoptober this year, smokers will be able to get a range of support and useful tools such as the free ‘Quit Smoking’ NHS app which allows people to track their progress, monitor the money they save and receive daily support.

According to the NHS, stopping smoking brings multiple benefits to health, some immediate and others that build over time.

After just 20 minutes pulse rates will begin to return to normal and after eight hours oxygen levels begin to recover and the harmful carbon monoxide in the body has halved.

By 48 hours the body is carbon monoxide free and the lungs are beginning to clear mucus and senses of taste and smell improve.

Search Yorkshire Smoke Free Wakefield or visit their website – NHS Stop Smoking Service - Yorkshire Smokefree.