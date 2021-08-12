Walk in Covid-19 vaccines available at Wakefield and Pontefract Pharmacy2U sites

Pharmacy2U is offering walk-in Covid-19 vaccines across a number of its sites over the coming days.

Those looking to get vaccinated can pop into a range of sites without an appointment, to get either their first or second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Pharmacy2U has been operating Covid-19 vaccination sites across England since January and has so far vaccinated over 600,000 people against the virus. Its sites include Morrisons in Wakefield and the squash club in Pontefract.

All vaccinations will be administered by a qualified healthcare professional, and patients will be required to return for the follow up jab.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Pharmacy2U has helped patients avoid over six million trips outdoors by safely delivering over 14.5 million medicines directly to their door.

The sites with walk-in availability this week includes:

Wakefield:

Wakefield Morrisons, Dewsbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 9BY

AstraZeneca and Pfizer – today, Thursday August 12 to Saturday, August 14.

Pontefract:

Pontefract Squash & Leisure Club, Stuart Road, Pontefract, WF8 4PQ.

Pfizer – Thursday, August 12 to Saturday, August 14.

Phil Day, Superintendent Pharmacist at Pharmacy2U, said: “This is a vitally important service for people across the country, ensuring the most vulnerable in our communities have access to the vaccination to protect themselves against COVID-19.

"The NHS have been working above and beyond expectation for more than a year, and it’s important that they get the support they need.

"We’ve been working hard to make sure we can offer these sites and help our existing and new patients, whilst alleviating pressure off the NHS.”

Mark Livingstone, CEO of Pharmacy2U, said: “We are incredibly proud at Pharmacy2U to help play our part in protecting the most vulnerable people against COVID-19 and supporting the incredible effort the NHS has put into the vaccination programme.

"The continued launch of our sites marks a huge step in increasing the number of people that will have access to the vaccine and we feel privileged to be able to do so and help ease some of the huge pressures that the NHS are currently under.

“Our vaccination centres and fully trained first aiders will be supporting pharmacists to give patients these vital vaccinations, providing an essential service to help prevent the spread of this terrible virus.