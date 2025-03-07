The ambitious charity event of 2,000 people in a human chain stretching from Pinderfields Hospital to Wakefield Cathedral has started!

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Hands Across Wakefield’ began at 12.15pm with people joining hands all the way from Pinderfields Hospital to Wakefield Cathedral.

The chain of people aims to symbolise unity, compassion, and support for healthcare in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event coincides with the 125th anniversary of Pinderfields Hospital and is the first of its kind in the UK, setting a historic milestone in Wakefield.

The incredible sight stretches all the way from Pinderfields to the Cathedral.

Keith Ramsay, Chair of Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust said: "We’re thrilled to launch Hands Across Wakefield as a powerful symbol of togetherness in Wakefield. Our community, businesses, and schools are rallying behind this event, and we’re already feeling the buzz across the city.

“It’s an opportunity to not only commemorate the incredible legacy of Pinderfields Hospital but also to unite for a meaningful cause.”

*Keep checking back for more photos from the fantastic event.