WATCH Hands Across Wakefield: The human chain stretching from Pinderfields to Wakefield Cathedral kicks off
‘Hands Across Wakefield’ began at 12.15pm with people joining hands all the way from Pinderfields Hospital to Wakefield Cathedral.
The chain of people aims to symbolise unity, compassion, and support for healthcare in the community.
The event coincides with the 125th anniversary of Pinderfields Hospital and is the first of its kind in the UK, setting a historic milestone in Wakefield.
Keith Ramsay, Chair of Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust said: "We’re thrilled to launch Hands Across Wakefield as a powerful symbol of togetherness in Wakefield. Our community, businesses, and schools are rallying behind this event, and we’re already feeling the buzz across the city.
“It’s an opportunity to not only commemorate the incredible legacy of Pinderfields Hospital but also to unite for a meaningful cause.”
*Keep checking back for more photos from the fantastic event.
