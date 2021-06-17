Watch the moving and incredibly honest video of Chris 'Kammy' Kamara opening up to son Jack for Men's Health Week

Chris was recently diagnosed with Hypothyroidism (Underactive Thyroid Disease) after suffering in silence for two years.

The chat between the father and son begins with Jack asking why his dad found it so difficult to talk to his family, even after fans of the pundit started noticing that something wasn’t quite right when spotting him on TV.

The 63-year-old describes how he buried his head in the sand and 'suffered in silence' because of embarrassment and stubbornness.

He said he didn't want to believe what was going on with his body and his mind.

The initiative comes after new research from Pharmacy2U has revealed that 55% of British men avoid talking about their health despite suffering worrying symptoms.

Embarrassment, thinking they can fix the problem themselves, and being too anxious to talk about their symptoms are some of the top reasons men avoid the doctor, with a worrying 30% of men currently hiding a health condition even from their family.

Chris said:“I suffered for nearly two years with my symptoms of an underactive thyroid.

Chris spoke openly and honestly to his son Jack in the video.

"I was guilty of ignoring the symptoms in the hope they would go away. I’m really glad I finally sought medical advice after speaking to my family and would encourage anyone else suffering in silence with any concerns or symptoms to do the same.”

New research reveals that an estimated over 14.7 million men in Britain don’t go to the doctor even when they suffer worrying symptoms.

The study shows that a quarter of men think they can fix the problem themselves, one in eight men feel too embarrassed to see a doctor and one in ten say they are too anxious to talk about their symptoms.

Three in 10 men are also currently hiding conditions from their family.

The study has been carried out to coincide with Men’s Health Week by Pharmacy2U, which has joined forces with the football favourite to encourage families to talk more openly together about their health.

The research revealed that an estimated 27.8 million people in Britain may be suffering with undiagnosed symptoms in the UK, with 42 per cent ignoring them in the hope they go away.

Over a quarter said they don’t want to burden their GP, one in eight said they don’t feel ready to deal with their symptoms, and estimated 3.9 million people admitted they are scared that talking about their symptoms will make illness fears come true.

The age group of 45-to-54-years-old is most likely to avoid seeking medical attention. Chris, 63, is amongst the age group of 55+ which came in second, followed by 35 to 44 years and 25 to 34 years.

Over one in four admitted they don’t know how to talk about their health worries, with three in 10 currently hiding conditions from their friends and family. Two thirds say they have googled symptoms and one third try to find reassurance online.

Men in the UK find it hardest to open up to their friends and family (43 per cent, compared to women 38 per cent) with 64 per cent of these not wanting to add to their loved ones worries.

The research reveals 24 per cent would go to their parents for health advice, compared to just 13 per cent of parents who would talk to their children.

Pharmacy2U dispenses over 6.3 million repeat medicines a year to men over the age of 60, with depression and anxiety, high cholesterol, indigestion and heartburn, stomach ulcers, high blood pressure and angina the most common conditions for a repeat prescription.

One in 10 men in the study say they have a repeat prescription from the doctor that they haven’t collected, with 21 per cent not knowing they could get them delivered to their doors for free.

Encouragingly 45 per cent feel that they have taken more time in the last 12 months to proactively manage their health, with one in three saying this has positively changed because of lockdown. 43 per cent now watch what they eat more, 24 per cent monitor their health using digital apps and devices, and 21 per cent get their blood pressure tested more regularly.

Phil Day, Superintendent Pharmacist at Pharmacy2U, said: “With lockdown rules changing, and many prioritising catching up with family and friends, it’s important to remember to look after your health too.