'We apologise unreservedly to our residents': Castleford care home placed into special measures 'to protect people'

A Castleford care home has apologised to its residents after being rated as ‘inadequate’ and placed into special measures following an inspection by the Care Quality Commision (CQC).

Manor Park Care Home, run by MMCG (CCH) Limited, provides nursing and personal care to up to 75 people, some of whom are living with dementia.

The inspection, which took place in March and April, was undertaken to follow up on concerns around risks to people living at the service.

Inspectors stated that people weren’t given their medicines as prescribed due to some, including critical medicines, were out of stock.

They also found that staff didn’t always ensure that equipment, facilities and technology supported the delivery of safe care for people.

Following the inspection, the overall rating for the home, as well as the areas of safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led, have moved down from good to inadequate.

CQC identified five breaches of regulation relating to safeguarding, safe care and treatment, staffing, person-centred care and how the service is managed.

The care home will be kept under close review by CQC to keep people safe and it will be monitored to check sufficient improvements have been made.

CQC has begun the process of taking regulatory action to address the concerns which MMCG (CCH) Limited has the right to appeal.

Linda Hirst, CQC deputy director of operations in the north, said: “When we inspected Manor Park Care Home, it was concerning to see that poor leadership and a lack of staff had led to people being placed at risk of harm in a place they call

home.

"People’s relatives raised concerns that understaffing meant their loved ones weren’t receiving safe or appropriate care."

"Concerns included people being left alone in communal areas and one person being left in the bath with nobody around to help them get out which could have placed them at risk of harm.

"Staff had also raised concerns with leaders about unsafe staffing levels and felt they had not been listened to as the situation continued.

“It’s unacceptable that on several occasions, inspectors had to intervene and locate staff to assist people as nobody was available to support them.

"For example, one person was extremely distressed and shouting out continually for help, but staff didn’t respond to them or take any action to alleviate their distress until inspectors intervened.

“People’s basic care needs weren’t being met. Some people looked dishevelled and unkempt, and relatives told us of ongoing concerns with their family member not being supported with regular showers and baths.

“Additionally, people told us they were bored and felt there was a lack of activities and opportunities to go out which affected their wellbeing and made them feel unhappy.

“We have told leaders where we expect to see rapid improvements and will continue to monitor the home closely to keep people safe during this time.

"We will return to check on their progress and CQC has begun the process of taking regulatory action to address the concerns which MMCG (CCH) Limited has the right to appeal”.

A statement from Manor Park Care Home said it ‘ accepts the findings’ of the CQC’s inspection.

It said: “ We are deeply disappointed with the outcome of the most recent inspection and apologise unreservedly to our residents, their families and staff working within the home.

"We are committed to the safety, wellbeing, and dignity of those who reside with us and for whom we care for.

"This will always remain our paramount priority.

"Following the inspection, management have taken immediate steps to address the concerns raised.

"Leadership at the home has been strengthened, with a senior operations lead in post. In addition, senior independent oversight has been put in place to ensure consistent leadership and improved care.

"Staffing levels have been reassessed and agreed with external bodies along with an extensive staff training programme addressing all areas of safeguarding, medication, and care practices.

"We have also refurbished key areas of the home, with a wider redecoration programme underway.

"Manor Park is committed to addressing all concerns raised as soon as possible and are working closely with the CQC and local authority. It will maintain regular contact with families, supported by clearer lines of communication and dedicated points of contact for any concerns – an approach that has already been well received.

"Our focus now is on delivering meaningful and sustained improvements, and on restoring confidence in the care we provide.”