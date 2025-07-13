‘We thought we were saying goodbye, but The Prince of Wales Hospice helped our dad find a reason to live again’

Peter Greenwood had almost given up until his stay at The Prince of Wales Hospice helped him rediscover a reason to live again.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former fireman, Peter spent his life helping others and enjoying travel adventures across the UK with his late wife, Margaret.

But after losing his mobility due to heart failure and other health problems, Peter became housebound and dependent on others, and began to feel that life was no longer worth living.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following several hospital stays, Peter was admitted to The Prince of Wales Hospice for end of life care.

Peter Greenwood found reason to live again after visiting The Prince of Wales Hospice.

Weary and disheartened, he stopped taking his medication and told his family he was ready to go.

His family had prepared themselves to say goodbye. But things didn’t go quite as they expected.

One evening, Peter became acutely unwell.

Thanks to the swift actions of a nurse, what was a very frightening moment then became a turning point in Peter’s life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surrounded by the specialist care and support of the hospice team, something began to change.

Peter slowly began to eat more, move more, and believe in life again.

Peter said: “The nurses never gave up on me, even when I had. They encouraged me, looked after me, and made me feel like life was still worth living.”

After just a few weeks, Peter was well enough to return home. With the support of full-time carers and daily visits from his family, he has been able to enjoy precious time and short outings, moments he never thought he’d have again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Greenwood, Peter’s son, said: “We all thought dad was coming to the hospice to die.

"But after a few weeks, we couldn’t believe the change in him. The nurses didn’t just care for him physically; they gave him hope. And they gave us time together we never thought we’d have.”

Peter and his family are now busy planning new trips and making lasting memories.

For Peter, the hospice didn’t just help him feel better, it made him want to live again.

For more information on The Prince of Wales Hospice and its services, visit www.pwh.org.uk or call 01977 708868.