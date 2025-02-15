West Yorkshire to benefit from £17 million funding boost for active travel
The West Yorkshire Combined Authority will receive £17.07 million to help make active travel a more attractive option for short journeys.
It will help fund projects across the region including new cycle lanes, upgrading canal towpaths and weirs, and traffic management measures, as well as work around schools including new crossings, footway widening and cycle parking, with more to be confirmed.
A total of £12.86 million has been awarded for 2025-26 by Active Travel England (ATE), with £4.21 million allocated for the 2024-25 period
It follows previous rounds of funding which are already being used for schemes including new cycle routes along the A660 Otley Road, and from Fitzwilliam Rail Station to Ackworth.
The investment comes after the Combined Authority was recognised as one of the leading regions in the country for walking, cycling and wheeling by ATE as part of its ‘capability ratings’ assessment.
