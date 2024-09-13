Here’s what you need to know 🦷

DIY braces are trending again on social media.

The trend has seen young people make their own braces as a fashion statement to share on social media, with others turning to DIY braces to save money on orthodontic care.

There are concerns about the impact of this on your teeth.

We spoke with Dr Smita Mehra, Principal Dentist at The Neem Tree Dental Practices to ask about the dangers.

Braces, once an item that were deemed uncool are having a moment. The orthodontic treatment has became something of a fashion statement, with videos on social media sharing how to make your own wracking up millions of views.

The trend isn’t new, with Thailand banning fashion braces in 2018 after two teenagers died due to infections caused by their braces leaking heavy metals, with anyone caught breaking the ban potentially facing up to five years in jail or a 500,000 baht fine.

Despite concerns expressed by dentists, videos of people making their own DIY braces and sharing tutorials have continued to grow on social media. In May, in America, the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) spoke out about “fashion braces”, warning that they could have “serious consequences” for dental health.

A dentist shows a patient how braces would look on the teeth. (Photo: Pexels/Cedric Fauntleroy) | Pexels/Cedric Fauntleroy

We spoke with Dr Smita Mehra, BDS MFGDPRCS, and Principal Dentist at The Neem Tree Dental Practices to ask whether DIY braces are safe and what the long-term impact could be.

What are DIY braces?

DIY braces have became a fashion statement on social media. They are braces that often have no functional use and are instead made by users as an accessory to their smile. Content creators have shared video tutorials on how to make DIY braces which can “clip-on” people’s teeth, with some even selling DIY braces kits on social media.

Dr Mehra explains: “We have seen a worrying new trend doing the rounds on TikTok recently - known as ‘DIY Braces’ or ‘fashion braces’. These essentially are non-medical, decorative braces that are applied at home, and without the help of a dentist.”

Are they safe?

DIY braces are not safe for use, with an entry in the Sao Paulo Medical Journal in 2018 warning against the dangers of “fashion braces” or “fake braces” and the rise of the trend in South East Asia and the Middle East. It concluded that “Society needs to be made aware of the negative impact of fake braces, especially in relation to teenagers”.

Dr Mehra explains: “Some might think that they look stylish and are a low-cost way to straighten the teeth, but the reality is that they pose serious health risks to your oral hygiene in the long term and are not a safe alternative to braces or getting the teeth looked at and straightened by a professional.

“This serious risk to health comes because the braces are not being fitted by a qualified dentist who can ensure that your teeth remain safe and healthy. Instead, the trend is seeing people putting unnecessary metal in their mouth with adhesive, non-medical grade glue, meaning that the wires and brackets can become loose, causing the potential to cut the mouth and jaw and causing infection or gum problems.”

What are some of the dangers of DIY braces?

Some of the dangers of DIY braces can include choking or cuts from loose wires and infections caused by the low-quality materials, whilst the use of glues such as superglue can cause further complications.

Dr Mehra explains: “When it comes to DIY braces, gum infection can also be likely to occur if unsanitized tools or materials are used to carry out the procedure at home. This is because the tools may contain harmful bacteria, which can lead to painful infections in the mouth.”

Continuing: “Whilst DIY may be popular for photos or a so-called fashion statement, using such strong chemicals on your teeth to stick the braces down can cause a whole host of dental issues. Superglue, for instance, is not for dental use and contains chemicals that can be toxic if ingested or inhaled in significant amounts. These chemicals can also irritate the soft tissues in your mouth, such as your gums, tongue, and throat.”

Dr Mehra adds: “Using strong adhesives to keep the braces in place can also make it extremely difficult to remove them and often requires professional dental intervention. The glue acts as a plaque retention factor, in other words, it roughens the surface of the teeth making them more susceptible to tartar and decay. Trying to remove them at home if they aren’t having desired results or become loose can result in chipped or broken teeth and further damage to your gums.”

Do people wear DIY braces to straighten their teeth?

As well as a fashion statement, some people are turning to DIY braces as a cheaper alternative to orthodontic care. Videos on social media show users making their own braces and attempting to straighten their teeth or remove tooth gaps, with one video having over a million views.

Dr Mehra said: “When it comes to braces, the teeth need to be moved in a controlled and gradual way, that is planned and coordinated by your dentist depending on the severity of the problems. Trying to fit or remove them yourself, without consulting a professional, can cause damage to the roots and gums of your teeth, as well as potential jawbone damage.

“This is because when applying them yourself, you will be placing incorrect pressure on the teeth. Not only can this cause significant pain and discomfort in the mouth, itcan harm bone structure, or lead to receding gums, which can eventually cause the teeth to become loose and fall out.“

She continued: “They can also have the opposite of the desired effects of DIY braces. The trend is supposedly designed to help straighten your teeth, but without the help of a professional, you can actually end up causing your teeth to move to the wrong place in the mouth, which may mean that you end up needing complex, expensive treatment further down the line to realign the teeth correctly.”

Adding: “For those looking to get help with straightening teeth, we would always recommend consulting with your dentist. That way, they can advise on what you may need to straighten your teeth. You may not even require braces in the first place, but if you do, a dentist can make sure any treatment is done safely and will not cause any further damage to your teeth.”

