A ‘tidal wave’ of seasonal illnesses are on the rise just before Christmas 🤧

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NHS have warned about a ‘quad-demic’ of seasonal illness.

Flu cases in hospital have increased by 70% in seven days.

Cases of norovirus are nearly two thirds higher than this time last year.

Whilst cases of RSV are up by over two fifths, with 152 children in hospital each day.

The NHS is encouraging those eligible to get vaccinated after concern is growing over a “quad-demic” of festive illnesses.

Cases of flu, norovirus and RSV have been surging. There was an average of 1,861 patients with flu in hospital every day last week, a sharp rise from 1,099 in the previous week and a staggering three and a half times higher compared to the same time last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst cases of norovirus are nearly two thirds higher than this time last year and cases of RSV are up by over two fifths with 152 children in hospital each day.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS National Medical Director, said: “The tidal wave of flu cases and other seasonal viruses hitting hospitals is really concerning for patients and for the NHS – the figures are adding to our ‘quad-demic’ worries.”

Professor Powis added: “While the NHS has plans in place to manage additional demand over the busy winter period, with 1 week left to book your vaccine, I cannot stress enough the importance of getting booked in to protect yourself against serious illness and to avoid ‘festive flu’”.

Adding: “As the incredibly busy winter continues, I would encourage everyone to remember to use NHS 111 in the first instance and only use A&E and 999 in life-threatening emergencies”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People who are eligible are being encouraged to get vaccinated to protect themselves from the 'quad-demic'. | Pexels/Gustavo Fring

What is the ‘quad-demic’?

A ‘quad-demic’ refers to the outbreak of four viruses side by side. This winter in the UK, the NHS is asking people to protect themselves from Covid, the flu, RSV and norovirus after a “tidal wave” of seasonal illness have seen cases surge.

What are the symptoms?

The flu, Covid, RSV and norovirus have different symptoms that can help you determine what’s making you unwell.

Flu symptoms

The NHS explain that symptoms of the flu can come on very quickly and include a high temperature, body aches, a dry cough, sore throat, headache and exhaustion.

Covid symptoms

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Symptoms of Covid usually present as a high temperature, a new continuous cough or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste.

RSV symptoms

RSV typically starts to make you unwell within a few days of getting infected, symptoms can include a runny or blocked nose, a cough, sneezing and fatigue.

Norovirus symptoms

Norovirus is a highly contagious stomach bug that can come on suddenly and cause symptoms including nausea, diarrhoea, vomiting, headache, muscle aches and a high temperature.

How can you protect yourself?

The NHS is encouraging those eligible to get vaccinated without delay if they haven’t done so already. There are currently vaccination programmes for Covid, the flu and RSV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norovirus is highly contagious and can be spread by the infected person, surfaces they have touched and any food they have prepared. If you have norovirus it’s recommended that you avoid people and stay at home and do not attend work or school for two days after your symptoms have ended to avoid spreading the infection.

The NHS advise you to protect yourself from norovirus by washing your hands frequently with warm soapy water, as alcohol hand gels do not kill the virus.

You can find out more about looking after your health this winter and what vaccinations are available at NHS.UK.