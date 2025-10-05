World Meningitis Day: Alert as charity issues concern over sharp rise in cases - here's what to look out for

A meningitis charity is making an urgent call for awareness and action this World Meningitis Day (October 5) after a ‘worrying’ rise across England.

The latest statistics show there were 380 cases of IMD in 2024/25, compared to 341 in 2023/24 which is an 11 per cent year-on-year increase.

The figures disclosed in the latest quarterly release from UKHSA also reveal that cases of MenB, the most common cause of bacterial meningitis in the UK, have also risen by 13 per cent.

Increases in MenB have been recorded in several age groups, including a 20 per cent increase in cases among 15–19-year-olds (from 52 cases to 65), a 17 per cent increase among babies under one year old (from 29 cases to 35), a 17 per cent increase among 25 to 44-year-olds (from 38 cases to 46) and a 19 per cent increase among 45–64-year-olds (from 34 cases to 42).

Dr Tom Nutt, Chief Executive of Meningitis Now, said, "These figures are worrying.

"Meningitis can affect anyone at any time, but these increases among teenagers, young adults, and babies – some of the most vulnerable groups – show just how vital it is to stay vigilant.

"Early recognition saves lives, but prevention through vaccines remains the most effective way to protect against this devastating disease."

Meningitis Now is urging people to familiarise themselves with the signs and symptoms of meningitis, and to check whether they and their loved ones are up to date with vaccinations, including the MenACWY jab.

Meningitis can be fatal within hours of infection. One in 10 people who contract bacterial meningitis will die, leaving their families coping with the heartbreak of losing a loved one.

Between 30 per cent and 50 per cent of those who survive bacterial meningitis will be left with long-term after-effects, including hearing loss, acquired brain injury, epilepsy, chronic pain, vision problems and amputations.

Meningitis Now provides one-to-one support, grants, and a free nurse lead helpline to make sure no family faces the impact of meningitis alone.

Earlier this year Meningitis Now launched a campaign to tackle cases of MenB among young people.

The charity says there are effective, life-saving vaccines against MenB, but they are not currently offered to teens, who are at increased risk of the disease. Meningitis Now’s campaign called “No Plan B for MenB” sets out the changes it would like to see, including:

• The MenB vaccination to be given to all those at most risk of disease.

• A MenB booster programme to protect adolescents from 2030.

• Availability of the MenB vaccination on the high street at a fair price.

Dr Nutt said: "World Meningitis Day is a powerful reminder that we cannot be complacent.

"While there has been a drop in meningitis cases over the past decade, these new figures underline why our work, raising awareness, supporting families, and pushing for prevention is as important as ever."

The charity and its supporters are joining forces with other organisations to raise awareness of the disease today and is encouraging people to light a candle at 8.30pm, in memory of those who have been affected by meningitis, as part of a global initiative.

The disease can progress rapidly, leading to serious health complications such as brain damage, hearing loss, or even death if not treated promptly.

Common symptoms include a high fever, headache, stiff neck, sensitivity to light, confusion, and in severe cases, seizures. Infants and young children, teenagers, and older adults are particularly vulnerable to meningitis.

If someone is ill and getting worse, trust your instincts and seek urgent medical attention. Call 111 or your GP. In an emergency dial 999.