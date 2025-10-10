World Mental Health Day: Xscape joins Trinity Leeds and White Rose to work with mental health charity Mind

A new partnership has been formed between Xscape in Castleford with leading mental health charity Mind to champion mental health awareness and support.

The initiative launches today to coincide with World Mental Health Day, October 10.

Mind is a national charity dedicated to supporting those experiencing mental health challenges by tackling stigma, improving access to services, and campaigning for positive change.

With one in five people in the UK living with a mental health problem - and many struggling to access timely support - Mind works to ensure that no one faces these challenges alone.

Across the UK, 107 Local Minds operate as independent charities, collectively supporting more than 500,000 people each year through community-based mental health services, a national helpline, and accessible online resources.

Xscape, together with Trinity Leeds, White Rose and Mind, is encouraging guests to take moments to pause, reflect, and reset as part of a new mental health awareness campaign in the centre.

Throughout the mall, visitors will find thoughtfully placed artwork, including mirror stickers and selfie stands, featuring uplifting prompts that inspire positivity and mindfulness.

The installations also direct guests to practical resources and information, both on and offline, about where to access further mental health support locally.

Andrew Berrie, Head of Corporate Partnerships for Mind, said, “Right now, the nation’s mental health is in crisis. One in five people are living with a mental health problem, and far too many are not getting the help they need.

“Our partnership with the Yorkshire destinations allows us to reach people in an everyday setting — reminding them that mental health affects us all, and that support is always available.

"The installations will help us potentially connect with tens of millions of shoppers at the centres over the next year, encouraging small moments of reflection and letting people know that Mind is here whenever they need us.”

Steven Foster, Centre Director of Trinity Leeds and White Rose, said: “This initiative is about reminding our visitors that taking time for themselves, even in small ways, can make a big difference — and that help and support is always available if they need it.”

For more information about Mind and its partnership with Xscape Yorkshire, click here.