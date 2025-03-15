People across Wakefield District are invited to join local drop-in events and online sessions to share their views on birth choices in the district as part of an ongoing NHS consultation.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The consultation focuses on the future of birthing services at Pontefract Hospital, where births have been temporarily suspended since 2019.

The NHS is asking for feedback on a proposal to not reinstate the birth facility, while continuing to offer antenatal and postnatal care at the hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To help people get involved, a series of events will take place across the district.

The NHS is asking for feedback on a proposal to not reinstate the birth facility, while continuing to offer antenatal and postnatal care at the hospital.

These events will give people the chance to ask questions, find out more, and share their views before a final decision is made.

Residents can attend any of the following in-person sessions:

Monday, March 24; 9am-10.30am at Balne Lane Community Centre, Wakefield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday, March 24; 1.30pm – 2.30pm, Cluntergate Centre, Horbury, Wakefield WF4 5DA.

Tuesday, March 25; 1.30pm – 3pm, Stanley Family Hub, Long Causeway, Stanley, Wakefield WF3 4JB.

Wednesday, March 26; 10am – 11am, Pontefract Library, Shoe Market, Pontefract WF8 1BD.

Thursday, March 27; 9.30am – 11am Sunbeam Family Hub, Lupset Crescent, Wakefield WF2 8RH.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, March 28; 9.30am – 11am, Kendal Drive Family Hub, Kendal Drive, Castleford WF10 3SP.

Friday, April 4; 9.30am – 11am, Cedars Family Hub, Barnsley Road, Pontefract WF9 4PU.

If you prefer, you can take part in one of these online events from home:

Tuesday, March 25; 9:30am to 10:30am: Meeting link; Meeting ID: 382 711 178 125; Passcode: na7FN9o4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday, April 3; 1pm to 2pm Meeting link; Meeting ID: 352 556 313 626; Passcode: bX7ej72r.

Why is this consultation important?

Births at Pontefract Hospital were paused in 2019 due to safety concerns.

The NHS is now considering whether to permanently stop births at Pontefract, while ensuring people continue to have a full range of birth choices, including home births, midwife-led units in Pinderfields and Dewsbury, and consultant-led care at Pinderfields Hospital.

Before making a final decision, the NHS wants to hear from local people about how this would affect them and whether other options should be considered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mel Brown, Accountable Officer for Wakefield District Health and Care Partnership, said: "Maternity services are hugely important to families in our area, and we want to provide the safest, highest-quality care. These events give people a chance to tell us what they think before any final decisions are made.”

How to have your say

If you can’t make an event, there are other ways to share your views:

*Complete a survey online

*Download and print a copy of the survey. You can post your completed survey to FREEPOST NHS WAKEFIELD (you do not need a stamp):

Call: 01924 213050

The consultation is open until Sunday, May 18, 2025.